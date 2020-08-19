Left Menu
Development News Edition

RIL-Netmed deal to bring attractive returns for Sistema Asia Fund

"SAF first invested in Netmeds in 2017, and this exit will gather attractive returns for the venture capital fund as the online pharmaceutical startup grew four times its size over the past three years," SAF said in a statement. The deal also marks Sistema Asia Fund's second exit and monetisation, after selling its stake in Qwikcilver in March 2019, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 21:58 IST
RIL-Netmed deal to bring attractive returns for Sistema Asia Fund

Sistema Asia Fund (SAF) on Wednesday said Reliance Industries' Rs 620-crore deal to buy Netmeds will bring "attractive returns" for the venture capital fund within three years of its investment in the health-tech company. Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd has announced the acquisition of majority equity stake in Netmeds for a cash consideration of around Rs 620 crore, a move that will further intensify the competition between billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries and Jeff Bezos-led Amazon.

SAF, a venture capital fund sponsored by Russia's Sistema PJSFC, is focussed on investing in technology-enabled, consumer and business-oriented startups in India and Southeast Asia. "SAF first invested in Netmeds in 2017, and this exit will gather attractive returns for the venture capital fund as the online pharmaceutical startup grew four times its size over the past three years," SAF said in a statement.

The deal also marks Sistema Asia Fund's second exit and monetisation, after selling its stake in Qwikcilver in March 2019, it added. However, SAF did not disclose details of its shareholding in Netmeds.

SAF is in the process of doing a final close of its first fund this year at USD 120 million, the statement said. Following the exit from Chennai-based Netmeds, Sistema Asia Fund is an investor in eight companies - Licious, Rebel Foods, Uniphore, Lendingkart Technologies, HealthifyMe, Seclore and Kissht.

Sistema Asia Capital Managing Partner Andrey Terebenin said Netmeds' rapid growth over the last few years underlines its strategy of investing in companies with strong scaling potential and solid revenue streams. "Reliance's backing of Netmeds is a strong endorsement of our investment philosophy, which is to optimise our investors' money into promising projects in India's fast-growing technology market. We are confident that Reliance's entry will accelerate Netmeds' growth and help the startup establish itself as the leader in the online pharmacy sector," he added.

Founded by Pradeep Dadha in 2010, Netmeds is an e-pharmacy brand that serves over four million customers nationwide, enabling them to purchase medicine online, book lab tests and consult verified doctors online. The company's services have seen a high demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Netmeds deal will strengthen Reliance's position in the e-commerce space, adding to the firm's grocery platform JioMart. Healthtech startups like 1mg, PharmEasy, Netmeds and Medlife have seen strong growth in the past few months as people turned to online platforms to order their medicines while maintaining social distancing amid the pandemic.

Last week, Amazon India had announced the launch of Amazon Pharmacy, wherein it will deliver prescription-based medication in partnership with a seller on the platform. The service is being launched in Bengaluru initially and may be scaled up to other cities in the future. There are also reports that Flipkart may also venture into the segment, though the Walmart-owned company has not announced any plans yet. The online medicine market is currently small at 3-3.5 per cent of the total pharma market as existing players do not offer express delivery options and delivery of medicine typically takes 24-48 hours. This limits the market largely to refill prescriptions or for chronic medicines for the new prescriptions, according to industry watchers.

With large players like Reliance and Amazon now battling in the e-pharma segment, the space is bound to see significant expansion in the near future, they added..

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Shringla describes his B'desh visit as 'very satisfactory'

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday described his Bangladesh trip as very satisfactory as he wrapped up a two-day visit here during which he called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and held wide-ranging talks with his count...

One-day assembly session: Oppn playing politics amid coronavirus crisis, says Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday slammed the Opposition for the criticism of his government for holding a one-day assembly session, saying they are indulging in politics at a time when the state is facing the coronavirus c...

864 new COVID-19 cases detected in Nashik; 1,197 recover

The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra crossed the 26,000-mark and rose to 26,774 on Wednesday with the single-day addition of 864 new patients, health officials said. The virus claimed 15 more lives, which took the d...

Cong attacks govt over NSCN-IM's claims on 2015 framework agreement

The Congress on Wednesday attacked the government over Naga rebel group NSCN-IMs claim that the 2015 Framework Agreement was signed after a series of discussions based on the principle of shared- sovereignty, and sought answers over the dea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020