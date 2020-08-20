Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends lower after Fed minutes highlight tough recovery

"I think the fact that the Fed was not too warm on the yield-curve control and some of the extreme measures investors may have liked to see was a concern." The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 85.19 points lower, or 0.31%, to 27,692.88, the S&P 500 lost 14.93 points, or 0.44%, to 3,374.85 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 64.38 points, or 0.57%, to 11,146.46.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 02:23 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 02:23 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street ends lower after Fed minutes highlight tough recovery

Wall Street finished lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised concerns that the U.S. economic recovery from the devastating effects of the pandemic faced a highly uncertain path. In the minutes of the July Fed meeting, the policy committee said that the swift rebound in employment seen in May and June had likely slowed and that additional "substantial improvement" in the labor market would hinge on a "broad and sustained" reopening of business activity.

The Fed also ruled out for now more dovish monetary policy measures such as yield-curve control. "The Fed was cautious in the minutes and has been over the last month," said Mike O’Rourke, chief market strategist, at Jones Trading. "I think the fact that the Fed was not too warm on the yield-curve control and some of the extreme measures investors may have liked to see was a concern."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 85.19 points lower, or 0.31%, to 27,692.88, the S&P 500 lost 14.93 points, or 0.44%, to 3,374.85 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 64.38 points, or 0.57%, to 11,146.46. Earlier in the session, the S&P 500 hit an intraday record of 3,399.54 and Nasdaq of 11,257.422.

Losses on Wall Street came after Apple Inc became the first publicly listed U.S. company to cross $2 trillion in market capitalization. Already the most valuable listed company in the world, the iPhone maker provided the biggest support to the three main indexes. The company's stock was boosted by expectations of long-term success from the country's biggest tech names in a post-coronavirus world.

Strong results from retailers Target and Lowe's also lifted sentiment earlier in the session. The S&P 500 closed at a record on Tuesday in what has been its fastest recovery ever from a bear market. The Nasdaq recouped its losses from the pandemic sell-off two months ago, but the Dow is still nearly 5% below February's record closing high.

On U.S. exchanges 8.61 billion shares changed hands, compared with the 9.72 billion average for the last 20 sessions Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.62-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.23-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 26 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 74 new highs and 25 new lows.

TRENDING

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

Kenya: Airtel users across the country face mobile data downtime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-A state-by-state look at some of the U.S. Postal Service's cuts

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has halted a controversial cost-cutting program that slowed mail delivery ahead of the Nov. 3 elections, which could see a doubling in the number of ballots cast by mail because of the novel coronavirus p...

FACTBOX-Biden running mate Harris, former president Obama headline Democratic convention night

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris will unleash her prosecutorial skills against President Donald Trump on Wednesday when she addresses the Democratic National Convention as presidential nominee Joe Bidens running mate. Also speaking are former Pre...

Carpenter's slam help Cardinals trounce Cubs

Matt Carpenter hit a grand slam before the St. Louis Cardinals even recorded an out Wednesday afternoon and five pitchers combined on a two-hitter as the Cardinals cruised past the host Chicago Cubs 9-3 in the opening game of a doubleheader...

'Watershed moment': Corporate America looks to hire more Black people

U.S. companies are showing a surge of interest in hiring Black employees, a trend linked to the Black Lives Matter movement that raises questions of whether it marks a lasting change in diversity of the U.S. workforce, experts say.An influx...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020