Skoda Auto revamps service maintenance package

European car maker Skoda Auto has revamped its service maintenance package, which entails preventive maintenance as well as wear-and-tear repair work for four years or 60,000 km, the company said in a release. In addition, the company has introduced an extended warranty programme for up to 6 years or 1,50,000 km, which can be availed anytime for Skoda cars purchased after September 2016, Skoda Auto India said in the release.

New Skoda Auto customers can avail the 'SuperCare', which starts at Rs 29,999, among standard, enhanced and comprehensive options, within a timeframe of a year from the date of purchase of the vehicle (or the first service, whichever is earlier), the company said. Also, the existing customers can avail the Skoda SuperCare, for two years or 30,000 km, at a starting price of Rs 15,777, as per the release.

"Customers can now avail the attractive offer of fifth and sixth year warranty — coupled with convenient and 'value for money' two year and four year Skoda SuperCare service and maintenance packages," said Zac Hollis, brand director, Skoda Auto India.