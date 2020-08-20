Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gmail services being restored, expect resolution for all users in near future: Google

Google on Thursday said its Gmail service has been restored for some users and the outage issue will be resolved for all affected users "in the near future", hours after the popular emailing service faced a global disruption since this morning.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 16:46 IST
Gmail services being restored, expect resolution for all users in near future: Google

Google on Thursday said its Gmail service has been restored for some users and the outage issue will be resolved for all affected users "in the near future", hours after the popular emailing service faced a global disruption since this morning. Some users faced issues like inability to log in, add attachments and receive messages, but the company is yet to specify a reason for the outage.

On Thursday morning, G Suite status dashboard - which provides performance information on various Google services - said the company was investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. In its latest update at 1510 hours, the company said: "Gmail service has already been restored for some users, and we expect a resolution for all users in the near future. Please note this time frame is an estimate and may change".

The company has provided multiple updates on the matter in the past few hours stating it is investigating the issue and that there is disruption in sending e-mails, Meet recording, creating files in Drive, posting message in Google Chat, among others. While Google did not specify details around how many users were impacted and their locations, data from DownDetector (which provides outage updates on various online platforms) showed users from various parts of the globe, including India, were affected.

Users, in various posts on DownDetector, said they were facing issues around logins, adding attachments and receiving messages. Netizens also turned to Twitter to air out their concerns around the issue with hashtag #Gmail featuring among the top trending topics.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

India-focussed offshore funds, ETFs see $1.5 bn outflow in Jun qtr

India-focussed offshore funds and exchange-traded funds ETFs witnessed a net outflow of USD 1.5 billion in three months ended June 2020, making it the ninth consecutive quarter of withdrawal, according to a Morningstar report. This is much ...

German police arrest man wanted by Croatia for war crimes

German federal police said on Thursday they had arrested a 55-year old former Yugoslavian man who was sentenced 23 years ago in Croatia for crimes against humanity but who never served his prison term. In 1997, the man, now a U.S. citizen, ...

HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers in Yes Bank fraud case

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, accused of money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate in the multi-crore Yes Bank fraud case, saying mandatory default bail is the se...

Kerala's shrimp production hit by COVID-19, farmers incur loss of Rs 308 cr: CIBA

Hit by COVID-19 pandemic, Keralas shrimp farmers have suffered losses to the tune of Rs 308 cr, the Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture CIBA said. A survey by CIBA to study the impact of COVID-19 induced lockdown on shrimp aquacu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020