Left Menu
Development News Edition

GAIL sees gas sales returning to pre-COVID-19 levels by quarter end

But with the restarting of economic activity and unlock phases that began in May and June, the demand started coming back, he said adding GAIL is currently selling gas at almost 95 per cent of pre-COVID-19 levels. The most prolonged reduction in gas demand came from the city gas distribution sector that sells CNG to automobiles, piped cooking gas to households, and provide fuel to hotels and other industries in towns.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 16:55 IST
GAIL sees gas sales returning to pre-COVID-19 levels by quarter end

State-owned gas utility GAIL India Ltd sees its gas demand returning to pre-COVID-19 levels by the end of the current quarter as the expansion of the city gas network will offset shrinking consumption, its Director (Marketing) E S Ranganathan said on Thursday. GAIL, the country's largest natural gas marketing and transporting company, sold about 113 million standard cubic metres per day of the fuel before the outbreak of the pandemic.

"We (GAIL) have come back to more or less 95 per cent level," he said at FIPI's Young Professionals Forum. "It is going to come back to 100 per cent level by the end of this quarter." GAIL saw gas demand almost halving when a nationwide lockdown was imposed beginning March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus. Industries that used gas as feedstock shutdown and CNG-run buses and vehicles went off the road. But with the restarting of economic activity and unlock phases that began in May and June, the demand started coming back, he said adding GAIL is currently selling gas at almost 95 per cent of pre-COVID-19 levels.

The most prolonged reduction in gas demand came from the city gas distribution sector that sells CNG to automobiles, piped cooking gas to households, and provide fuel to hotels and other industries in towns. Ranganathan said the reduction in demand in existing city gas networks would be offset by new demand from newer areas where the network is being expanded now.

City gas networks are mostly concentrated in Delhi, Gujarat, Mumbai and a few other cities and licences have been given to roll out the same in other areas. "As many as 475 CNG stations and 1 lakh households were added last fiscal and the same trend is likely in current fiscal," he said. "The demand destruction will be offset by an increase in geographical reach." He said gas consumption for the industry as a whole is likely to return to normal by the end of the financial year.

"GAIL will see its gas sales returning to pre-COVID levels by end of the quarter and for the industry as a whole it will be by the end of the financial year," he said. Speaking at the same forum, Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) Director (Refineries) Vinod S Shenoy said "huge demand destruction" of liquid fuels such as petrol, diesel, and ATF happened after lockdown.

Demand fell by as much as 70 per cent but after unlock and lifting of restrictions, it has come back to 72-80 per cent. "We expect demand going up to 90 per cent in the fourth quarter (of current fiscal)," he said.

Sales of petroleum products in May 2020 were 77 per cent compared to May 2019 and sales in June 2020 were about 91 per cent as compared to June 2019. However, with some states re-imposing lockdowns, the demand for all petroleum products has fallen to 80-82 per cent.

For reaching pre-COVID-19 level public transport and offices will have to resume. Also, the aviation sector has to return to normal..

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

NCB seizes 'ecstasy' pills suspected to be pumped into Mumbai drugs circuit

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB has seized a very large cache of ecstasy, a party drug, that was sourced from Belgium by a Mumbai-based couple, officials said on Thursday. A total of 3,056 tablets of the narcotic have been seized in an ope...

Asian Granito India Ltd. Reports Consolidated Sales of Rs. 129.40 Crore in Q1FY21

Ahmedabad Gujarat India, August 20 ANINewsVoir Asian Granito India Limited AGIL, manufacturer of one of Indias leading tiles brand has reported good financial performance for the first quarter ended June 2020 amidst the challenging economic...

Russia's Navalny in coma in ICU after alleged poisoning

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is in a coma and on a ventilator in a hospital intensive care unit after falling ill from suspected poisoning that his allies believe is linked to his political activity. The 44-year-old foe of R...

Soccer-A true final of champions awaits in Lisbon

After four thrilling quarter-finals, the upsets stopped at the last four stage in the Champions League, setting up Sundays final between Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain.Bayern, five-times winners, are back in the final for the first time...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020