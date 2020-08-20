Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet secy-led panel to select candidate for RBI deputy governor on Fri

The panel had a preliminary meeting on August 7 with regard to the selection of successor for senior-most Deputy Governor N S Vishwanathan, who demitted office three months ahead of his extended tenure on March 31 on health grounds after serving the monetary authority for 39 years. The Financial Sector Regulatory Appointment Search Committee (FSRASC) has a list of eight names who would be interviewed via video conference on August 21, the sources said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 18:04 IST
Cabinet secy-led panel to select candidate for RBI deputy governor on Fri
Representative image

A search panel headed by the cabinet secretary is scheduled to interview shortlisted candidates on Friday for the post of RBI deputy governor, sources said. The panel had a preliminary meeting on August 7 with regard to the selection of successor for senior-most Deputy Governor N S Vishwanathan, who demitted office three months ahead of his extended tenure on March 31 on health grounds after serving the monetary authority for 39 years.

The Financial Sector Regulatory Appointment Search Committee (FSRASC) has a list of eight names who would be interviewed via video conference on August 21, the sources said. The selected name from the interview will be sent to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by the Prime Minister for final approval, they added.

Besides the cabinet secretary, other members of FSRASC include the RBI governor, financial services secretary and two independent members. This vacancy of the RBI deputy governor has been reserved for the central bank's internal candidate, who would look after the key supervisory and regulatory functions at the Mint Road.

According to the RBI Act, 1934, the central bank should have four deputy governors -- two from within the ranks, one commercial banker and another an economist to head the monetary policy department. Currently, the RBI has three deputy governors -- B P Kanungo, M K Jain and Michael Debabrata Patra.

Earlier this year, the government extended Kanungo's tenure by a year with effect from April 3, 2020. Kanungo, whose term was to end on April 2, had taken charge as a deputy governor in April 2017.

The deputy governor appointments are made for an initial period of three years and the person is eligible for reappointment. The deputy governor gets a fixed salary of Rs 2.25 lakh per month plus allowances.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Putin critic Navalny fights for life, aides suspect poisoning

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was fighting for his life in a Siberian hospital on Thursday after drinking tea that allies said they think was laced with poison. A fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin, Navalny started feeling ill on a p...

Zalando launches diversity drive after racism investigation

German online fashion retailer Zalando SE pledged on Thursday to use more brands linked to Black and other minority groups as part of a drive to fight discrimination and increase diversity after an investigation into allegations of racism. ...

Concerned over numbers: Telangana Guv on study that 6 lakh people in Hyderabad may carry COVID-19

Hyderabad, Aug 20 PTITelangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday expressed concern over the estimates of a new study that at least six lakh people in the city may have been infected by coronavirus. Concerned on the numbers.Congra...

India, China acknowledge need to maintain close communication through diplomatic, military channels to ensure complete disengagement: MEA.

India, China acknowledge need to maintain close communication through diplomatic, military channels to ensure complete disengagement MEA....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020