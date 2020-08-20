Left Menu
Development News Edition

IRB InvIT Fund reports 44 pc decline in net profit at Rs 24 cr

IRB InvIT Fund on Thursday reported a 44.14 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 23.91 crore for the quarter ended June on the back of lower toll collections due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 18:13 IST
IRB InvIT Fund reports 44 pc decline in net profit at Rs 24 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

IRB InvIT Fund on Thursday reported a 44.14 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 23.91 crore for the quarter ended June on the back of lower toll collections due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. The InvIT had reported a net profit of Rs 42.81 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Its gross income declined to Rs 198.48 crore in Q1 FY2021 as against Rs 322.85 crore a year ago, impacted largely due to lower income from operations. As a result, the board has declared a distribution of Rs 87 crore to the unit holders for the quarter as against Rs 174 crore declared in Q1 FY2020.

The Rs 87 crore distribution translates into payout of Rs 1.50 per unit for Q1 FY2021. "We had only 72 days operations in the first quarter of FY21 and that too under strict lockdown restrictions mandated by the government authorities, in view of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic environment across the nation," Vinod Kumar Menon, Executive Director and CEO, Investment Manager, said.

With the relaxations announced by the government, the operations have started picking pace and normalcy is in sight, he added. "Toll collections for our portfolio have reached 83 per cent on year-on-year basis in June 2020 and continue to improve further," Menon added.

IRB InvIT Fund is the trust settled by its sponsor, IRB Infrastructure Developers and is registered under the Sebi (Infrastructure Investment Trust) Regulations, 2014. The trust, set up to own, operate and maintain portfolio of toll road concessions, is managing seven operational road assets across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Punjab.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

US News Roundup: Joe Biden to accept Democratic presidential nomination; California's notorious 'Golden State Killer' faces sentencing and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.In historic speech, Kamala Harris expected to train fire on TrumpU.S. Senator Kamala Harris gives the most important speech of her political career on Wednesday when she addresses th...

Shipping, skill development ministries ink pact for skilling manpower in port, maritime sectors

In a bid to meet the growing workforce demand in the port and maritime sector, the Ministry of Shipping on Thursday entered into a pact with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship MSDE for skilling, re-skilling and upskillin...

Leopardess takes shelter in unused house along with cubs

A leopardess has taken shelter in a vacant house outside a village along with her four cubs near here in Maharashtra, prompting forest department officials to deploy guards in the area and restrict entry of people. According to forest offic...

Putin critic Navalny fights for life, aides suspect poisoning

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was fighting for his life in a Siberian hospital on Thursday after drinking tea that allies said they think was laced with poison. A fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin, Navalny started feeling ill on a p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020