Left Menu
Development News Edition

GMM Pfaudler acquires 54 pc stake in parent firm for USD 27.4 mn

GMM, which supplies process equipment to pharmaceutical and chemical industries, has signed definitive agreements to acquire a majority stake in Pfaudler Group from the private equity firm Deutsche Beteiligungs AG Fund VI (DBAG) for the stake. "As per the agreements, GMM, directly and through its subsidiary Mavag AG, and the Patel family will acquire 54 per cent and 26 per cent equity stake, respectively, in the Pfaudler Group," the company said in a statement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-08-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 21:31 IST
GMM Pfaudler acquires 54 pc stake in parent firm for USD 27.4 mn

Process equipment manufacturer GMM Pfaudler on Thursday said it has acquired a 54 per cent stake in its parent firm Pfaudler Group for a consideration of around USD 27.4 million. GMM, which supplies process equipment to pharmaceutical and chemical industries, has signed definitive agreements to acquire a majority stake in Pfaudler Group from the private equity firm Deutsche Beteiligungs AG Fund VI (DBAG) for the stake.

"As per the agreements, GMM, directly and through its subsidiary Mavag AG, and the Patel family will acquire 54 per cent and 26 per cent equity stake, respectively, in the Pfaudler Group," the company said in a statement. The private equity firm will continue to retain remaining 20 per cent stake.

"The consideration for the 54 per cent stake acquired by GMM, which is expected to be around USD 27.4 million (nearly Rs 205 crore), will be funded by the company through a mix of internal accruals and debt," it said. Pursuant to the acquisition, GMM shall become the ultimate holding company with the entire business of Pfaudler being consolidated into the company.

Subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions and regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close in November this year, the company said. "Over the past five years, we have shown an unparalleled track record of growth at GMM and it is now time to take our company to the next level through this acquisition," GMM Managing Director Tarak Patel said.

Patel also said this transaction is unique from the stand point that it combines the strengths of three very different partners — promoter family, professional management and private equity — which we believe will help extract synergies and create value for all stakeholders. "GMM will become the world leader in corrosion-resistance technologies, systems and services with 12 manufacturing facilities across eight countries and four continents and employing around 1,500 people," the company said.

Pfaudler CEO Thomas Kehl said, "Over the past few years, Pfaudler has spent significant capex (capital expenditure) in modernising its manufacturing facilities across the globe." He said this transaction will bring synergies across multiple levels, the combined business will now be in a position to leverage GMM's highly successful lean-production model and low cost to improve both revenue and profitability. In addition, Pfaudler's order book remains strong on the back of robust demand driven by the chemical and pharmaceutical industries.

"Together with the GMM management and DBAG, who we have worked closely with over the past five years, we expect to complete a seamless integration and hit the ground running," Kehl added. Alvarez & Marsal and Trilegal acted as the exclusive financial and legal advisors respectively to GMM Pfaudler.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana minister appeals to people to organise Ganesh

Telangana Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Thursday appealed to the people to organise Ganesh Chaturthi festivities and Muharrum this month as per COVID-19 norms in view of the threat of the coronavirus infection spreading due to c...

FTSE 100 hit by economic worries, ex-dividend trades

UK shares ended lower on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve struck a cautious note over the U.S. economic recovery, while several big companies going ex-dividend added to pressure on the bluechip index. The FTSE 100 ended down 1.6, wit...

Gargled water samples may be viable alternative to swabs for detection of COVID-19: Study

Gargled water samples may be viable alternative to swabs for detection of COVID-19, enabling easy self-collection and removing the need for trained healthcare workers for sample collection, according to a study published in the ICMRs Indian...

NYC mayor doubles down on September school reopening after teacher pushback

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday doubled down on his commitment to reopen schools for in-person learning next month, a day after the citys teachers union said his reopening protocol was insufficient to prevent the spread of CO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020