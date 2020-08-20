Axis MF sells shares worth over Rs 152 cr of V-Guard Industries

Axis Mutual Fund on Thursday sold more than 94.96 lakh shares worth over Rs 152 crore of V-Guard Industries through an open market transaction. As per block deal data available on the NSE, the company's shares or little over 2.22 stake were offloaded at an average price of Rs 160.25 apiece. They were purchased by SBI Mutual Fund.

Shares of V-Guard Industries on Thursday rose 6.40 per cent to Rs 170.50 on the NSE. On the BSE, two promoters of Sequent Scientific Ltd offloaded shares valued at more than Rs 400 crore through open market transactions.

The promoters -- K Ravishankar and Arunkumar Pillai -- sold a total of 3,13,99,895 shares, or 12.64 per cent stake. They were sold at an average price of Rs 127.9 per share. The shares were picked up by two other promoter entities -- Chayadeep Ventures LLP and Agnus Capital LLP.

Ravishankar and Pillai held 11.23 per cent and 9.46 per cent stake in the company, respectively, as per the shareholding pattern for June 2020 quarter. Shares of Sequent Scientific on Thursday closed 1.20 per cent higher at Rs 130.70 apiece on the BSE.