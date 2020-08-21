Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Record-breaking stocks take a breather, data weighs on dollar

A bounce in the wake of the release of Federal Reserve minutes that fell short of dovish market expectations wore off fairly quickly and it looks headed for a ninth consecutive weekly loss against a basket of currencies. Sterling reversed losses against the dollar overnight to sit at $1.3122 and the risk-sensitive Australian dollar again sojourned above $0.72.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 08:49 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 08:49 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Record-breaking stocks take a breather, data weighs on dollar

Asia's stock markets bounced on Friday following Wall Street's lead, but were set for their softest week in about a month as investors grapple with tepid economic data and lofty valuations after a huge rally that has wiped out coronavirus losses.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6% on Friday, though it is it poised to snap a four-week winning streak with a small weekly loss. Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.3% but was headed for a 1.5% weekly drop, while a bond market selloff has also moderated in recent days as caution and summer-time lassitude weighs on the mood after the S&P 500 touched another record intraday peak.

Another surge in tech stocks took the Nasdaq to a new all-time closing high. "It's always going to be a little harder, once that's happened, to figure out where things are going," said ING's head of Asia research, Rob Carnell of the U.S. stock market.

In the absence of a disaster, he said, upward drift is probably the most likely direction, though perhaps with less conviction than the exuberance that has driven world stocks up 50% from March troughs. "The news is just too mixed at the moment rather than outright catastrophically, apocalyptically bad. And so (investors are) going to keep on cautiously adding and things will carry on going up - and it can go on a long time like that."

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%, FTSE futures were steady and European futures were up 0.3%. Overnight, clouds returned to the U.S. labour market outlook, with weekly jobless claims back over a million to put the total number of Americans on unemployment benefits at 28 million.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve's business index also missed expectations and together the weak readings pushed down nominal U.S. yields and dragged on the dollar. Benchmark U.S. 10-year debt yields were last steady at 0.6558%. Investors are looking ahead to purchasing managers' index surveys across Europe, Britain and the United States - where steady, slightly positive, readings are expected - for the next broad gauge of the recovery's progress.

Japan's factory activity fell in August for a 16th month, a private business survey showed, casting doubt over manufacturers' hopes for a rapid recovery. DOLLAR BLUES

In currency markets, the U.S. dollar seems unable to shake downward pressure. A bounce in the wake of the release of Federal Reserve minutes that fell short of dovish market expectations wore off fairly quickly and it looks headed for a ninth consecutive weekly loss against a basket of currencies.

Sterling reversed losses against the dollar overnight to sit at $1.3122 and the risk-sensitive Australian dollar again sojourned above $0.72. The euro was steady at $1.1864. Currency traders are increasingly focused on an address next Thursday by Fed Chair Jerome Powell in case he reveals any details of an expected shift in policy emphasis - especially around inflation - that were absent in the minutes.

The Japanese yen inched up to 105.67 after an inflation miss supported real yields. The Thai baht is tracking for its worst week in a month as investors begin to fret about political unrest. Elsewhere, and perhaps indicating the low bar for impressing traders, markets interpreted the lack of a U.S. rebuff to a Chinese push for trade talks soon as a positive sign and the yuan hit a seven-month high of 6.8935.

In commodity markets, the prospect of production cuts had oil prices on track for a third straight weekly gain. Brent crude futures were last up 0.4% at $45.06 a barrel and U.S. crude future rose 0.2% to $42.90 a barrel. Gold was steady at $1,947.66 an ounce.

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Giolito mows down Tigers as White Sox win fifth straight

Lucas Giolito tied his career high with 13 strikeouts and the host Chicago White Sox swept a four-game series by cruising to a 9-0 victory over the slumping Detroit Tigers on Thursday. Giolito 2-2, who lost his previous two starts, allowed ...

'Drunk History' cancelled by Comedy Central

Comedy Central is no longer moving ahead with the seventh season of the show Drunk History. The comedy series, which ran for six seasons since its debut in 2013, has been canceled by the network, reported Variety.The Derek Waters-hosted ser...

Player virus case hits 4th game in UEFA qualifying rounds

A player testing positive for COVID-19 forced a Europa League preliminary game to be postponed the fourth such incident in the early qualifying rounds for UEFAs club competitions. All four affected games involved positive tests within visi...

Fire broke out at Telangana's Srisailam power plant, 9 feared trapped

As many as nine are feared to be trapped after a massive fire broke out inside the Srisailam Left Bank Hydra Electric Projects powerhouse of the Srisailam reservoir here at around 1030 pm on Thursday. So far, no casualties have been reporte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020