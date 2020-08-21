Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian public sector banks face fresh capital shortages as coronavirus bites: Moody's

The sharp slowdown in India's economic growth exacerbated by coronavirus outbreak will hurt public sector banks' (PSBs) asset quality and drive up credit costs, Moody's Investors Service said in a new report on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 21-08-2020 10:42 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 10:42 IST
Indian public sector banks face fresh capital shortages as coronavirus bites: Moody's
PSBs need a substantial amount of external capital to absorb increased credit costs.. Image Credit: ANI

The sharp slowdown in India's economic growth exacerbated by coronavirus outbreak will hurt public sector banks' (PSBs) asset quality and drive up credit costs, Moody's Investors Service said in a new report on Friday. "We expect to see PSBs' already weak capital buffers to be depleted, with Rs 1.9 lakh crore to Rs 2.1 lakh crore in external capital needed over the next two years to restore loss-absorbing buffers," said Alka Anbarasu, Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

The most likely source of capital to plug these capital shortfalls is the government despite its completion of a large recapitalisation just a few months ago. "PSBs dominate India's banking system, meaning any failure could jeopardise financial stability," added Anbarasu. "As such, we expect government support will remain forthcoming."

Moody's base case assumes a sharp contraction in the Indian economy in fiscal 2021 before returning to modest growth in fiscal 2021. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, the economy had already been growing at its slowest pace in six years. Moody's expects retail and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) will lead a rise in non-performing loans (NPLs), delaying the ongoing clean-up of legacy corporate NPLs.

PSBs, in turn, will need a substantial amount of external capital to absorb increased credit costs and support further credit growth. Specifically, Moody's estimates the banks will require about Rs 1 lakh crore to build loan-loss provisions to about 70 per cent of NPLs and a similar amount to grow loans 8 to 10 per cent annually -- faster than the 4 per cent recorded in fiscal 2020 and supporting economic expansion.

Uncertainty surrounding India's economic recovery and the ongoing clean-up of balance sheets are making it difficult for banks to raise equity capital from markets, leaving the government as the obvious source. (ANI)

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

MLB roundup: Padres set slam mark in 10-inning win

Wil Myers scored on an error by Texas center fielder Scott Heineman on Thursday night as the San Diego Padres recorded a second straight, 10-inning walk-off win against the visiting Rangers, with the 8-7 victory completing a four-game, home...

Vevra launches state-of-the-art hospital pods to fight COVID-19

Bengaluru Karnataka India Aug 21 ANINewsVoir A Bengaluru based Design and Build company Vevra has allied with a Portugal based Healthcare IoT Company InnoWave Group to introduce the Vevra Pods. Theses pods were launched to jointly fight the...

Sudeva to field all-Indian team in I-League 2020-21, confirms president Anuj Gupta

New entrant Sudeva will be fielding an all Indian XI in the forthcoming I-League 2020-21, club president Anuj Gupta confirmed. In the chat with AIFF TV, Gupta confirmed he is not looking at foreign options, and wants to combine a team of hi...

Joe Biden's elusive quest for 'Biden from Mumbai' continues

When Joe Biden was elected as one of the youngest US senators in 1972, one of the first letters that he received was from Mumbai, with the sender having the same last name as his. About five years ago, the Democratic Partys presidential nom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020