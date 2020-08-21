Left Menu
Crossbeats, the Pioneer in True Wireless Now Steps into the Smartwatch Segment with 3 Unbeatable Timepieces

• 3D hologram UI display • Full touch IPS HD screens • Up to 15 days battery • Latest chipsets from Nordic • Smart notifications and alerts • In-built health monitors • Multisport modes • In-app GPS tracking • IP68 waterproof rating • Lightweight and futuristic built

3D hologram UI display, full HD IPS touch screens, In-built health trackers, multisport modes, notification alerts, In-app GPS tracker and a lot more on board Bangalore, Karnataka, IndiaBusiness Wire India There’s smart. And then there’s over smart. Meet the new best friends from Crossbeats - ACE, TRAK and IGNITE. Precisely crafted and loaded with useful apps, they’re built to be an extension of the new youth of India.

Fast, fancy and fully loaded, these smartwatches come with a ton of features that will keep people connected, cool and aware of their health. The biggest and most talked about feature is of course, the 3D hologram UI display on the Crossbeats ACE, something that doesn’t exist on any other smartwatch in India. While TRAK and IGNITE get to flaunt their screens on the full HD IPS display. TRAK showcases a unique blend of elegance with its stylish built and thread stitched strap finish. And on the Crossbeats IGNITE people will get to see 2 different colors that enhances everyday style along with a set of latest features that makes life easier.

Loaded with multisport activity mode these smartwatches also get important health trackers such as blood pressure monitors, breath training, heart rate trackers, SpO2 analysers to scientifically monitor your performance and health in detail on their respected mobile apps on an everyday basis. ACE and TRAK stand as a myth breaker to what people believe that smartwatches run out of battery pretty soon. Not anymore, clearly. The ACE and TRAK smartwatches throw out a 15 days playtime each and people can expect to get about 5 days on the IGNITE. These smartwatches house a marathon runner in the battery unit built to outrun competition by a mile.

With instant message and notification alerts, keeping the phone aside isn’t a problem. Consumers can enjoy the outdoors to its best by using the In-app GPS tracker via the mobile app to stay on track. Office, outdoor or even the pool, these smartwatches will go anywhere, because they all have the IP68 water and dust proof rating. What’s on the Crossbeats Smartwatches? • 3D hologram UI display • Full touch IPS HD screens • Up to 15 days battery • Latest chipsets from Nordic • Smart notifications and alerts • In-built health monitors • Multisport modes • In-app GPS tracking • IP68 waterproof rating • Lightweight and futuristic built How much will the Crossbeats Smartwatches cost? As of what the spokesperson declared, these smartwatches were not built with an intention to blow your pockets, so the price range would be around Rs 3499 to Rs 4499.

These smartwatches are scheduled to go live from 28th August 2020 as stated by a spokesperson from Crossbeats. Crossbeats in the Audio Tech Industry.

Over the years, Crossbeats have brought in many varieties and variants to the True Wireless industry with flagship models like Crossbeats Urban, Evolve, Pebble, Edge, Torq and now the Smartwatches. Stepping into the Smart wearables’ category, Crossbeats have ensured they have everything in terms of latest technology, unmatched features, stylish designs and excellent built quality making them an ideal companion for the fitness fanatics. Every product from Crossbeats is designed with one mission: Live, Love, Explore and Enjoy the limitless possibilities that life has to offer.

Website – www.crossbeats.com Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/crossbeatsindia/ LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/crossbeats Twitter - https://twitter.com/crossbeatsind YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLZxmhHHKhytA4PjJaSGtAQ #crossbeatsinspired #newproducts #truewireless #wirelessmusic #bluetoothtechnology #smartwearables #smartwatches To View the Image Click on the Links Below: Find yourself a new best friend. Crossbeats enters the smartwatch segment. PWR PWR

