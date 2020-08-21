FTSE 100 gains on retail strength, stronger sterling weighs on exporters
The UK blue-chip index eked out slim gains on Friday as strong retail sales data alleviated some concerns over an extended economic slowdown, though a stronger sterling dragged on exporter stocks.Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 12:52 IST
The UK blue-chip index eked out slim gains on Friday as strong retail sales data alleviated some concerns over an extended economic slowdown, though a stronger sterling dragged on exporter stocks. The FTSE 100 index, which makes two-thirds of its earnings from abroad, was up 0.1% by 0706 GMT, but the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 index outperformed with a 0.6% rise.
Data showed that British retail sales surged past their pre-coronavirus level last month, with investors also keeping an eye on the purchasing managers' index survey due later in the morning for signs of a steady recovery. "These numbers are encouraging, despite the challenges facing the UK economy, of which there are many, particularly around sustainability of the furlough," said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.
A sub-index of retailers led gains in early trade, with Marks & Spencer climbing 2% and sportswear retailer Frasers rising 4%.
- READ MORE ON:
- UK
- Michael Hewson
- CMC Markets
- Marks & Spencer
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
UK to slap quarantine on travellers from Belgium - Daily Mail newspaper
UK housing starts this year could be down 40% due to COVID - minister
Mangroves destruction to blame for flooding in Mumbai: Experts By Nikhil Deshmukh
UK's Meggitt says financial position strong after media report
UK to slap quarantine on travellers from Belgium - Daily Mail newspaper