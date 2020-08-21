FTSE 100 gains on retail strength, stronger sterling weighs on exporters

The UK blue-chip index eked out slim gains on Friday as strong retail sales data alleviated some concerns over an extended economic slowdown, though a stronger sterling dragged on exporter stocks. The FTSE 100 index, which makes two-thirds of its earnings from abroad, was up 0.1% by 0706 GMT, but the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 index outperformed with a 0.6% rise.

Data showed that British retail sales surged past their pre-coronavirus level last month, with investors also keeping an eye on the purchasing managers' index survey due later in the morning for signs of a steady recovery. "These numbers are encouraging, despite the challenges facing the UK economy, of which there are many, particularly around sustainability of the furlough," said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

A sub-index of retailers led gains in early trade, with Marks & Spencer climbing 2% and sportswear retailer Frasers rising 4%.