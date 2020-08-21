Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro zone bond yields stabilise after five days of falls; PMIs in focus

European government bonds stabilised on Friday, with yields edging up after five consecutive days of falling, ahead of euro zone factory activity data for August. Safe-haven government debt has rallied this week as central bank stimulus, doubts about the economic recovery in the United States, and global risk-aversion due to U.S.-China tensions pushed the benchmark German 10-year Bund to 9-day lows.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 13:03 IST
Euro zone bond yields stabilise after five days of falls; PMIs in focus

European government bonds stabilised on Friday, with yields edging up after five consecutive days of falling, ahead of euro zone factory activity data for August.

Safe-haven government debt has rallied this week as central bank stimulus, doubts about the economic recovery in the United States, and global risk-aversion due to U.S.-China tensions pushed the benchmark German 10-year Bund to 9-day lows. But risk sentiment recovered somewhat on Friday, with stock markets rebounding even after weekly jobless claims in the United States went up to over a million.

Euro zone PMI data for August was due at 0800 GMT. Euro zone business activity grew last month for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic emerged. "The recovering risk sentiment in yesterday's U.S. session and firmer PMIs should make it difficult for Bunds to defend the territory below -0.5%," wrote Commerzbank analysts.

"We suggest buying into this dip, targeting -0.5% again ahead of the weekend." At 0713 GMT, Germany's 10-year Bund yield was at -0.497%, flat on the day, having reached a 9-day low of -0.512% on Thursday.

Most core yields were little changed, but riskier Italian yields were up by around one basis point. France set a new post-lockdown record high for daily coronavirus infections on Thursday, and cases are also surging in Spain.

Germany and France said they would coordinate their coronavirus-related travel restrictions. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she wanted to avoid closing borders again and that there is a desire in Europe for a common approach to the virus. RBC rates strategists said that a tightening of lockdown restrictions and changes in consumer behaviour due to the resurgence in coronavirus cases across Europe might not show fully in this month's PMI data, but would "almost certainly" have economic impact in September.

Thursday's minutes from the European Central Bank's July meeting showed that some policymakers cautioned against a further increase in the bank's emergency bond-purchasing programme.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

European shares limp as business recovery loses momentum

European shares edged higher in thin trading on Friday after data showed Germanys manufacturing sector rebounded further in August, but gains were capped as overall recovery in euro zone business activity stalled.The German DAX gained 0.4 a...

Srisailam power plant fire: Body of Assistant Engineer recovered, says Nagarkurnool Collector.

Srisailam power plant fire Body of Assistant Engineer recovered, says Nagarkurnool Collector....

Akshay Kumar to feature in ‘Into Wild With Bear Grylls’, episode to premiere on Sept 11

Bollywood action star Akshay Kumar is set to appear in the upcoming episode of adventure show Into Wild With Bear Grylls. The much-anticipated episode of the show, hosted by ace adventurer Bear Grylls, will premiere on September 11 on Disco...

Rupee settles 18 paise higher at 74.84 against US dollar

The rupee settled 18 paise higher at 74.84 provisional against the US dollar on Friday as heavy buying in domestic equities strengthened investor sentiments. At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit closed at 74.84, registering a ga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020