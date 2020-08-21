Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rupee settles 18 paise higher at 74.84 against US dollar

The rupee settled 18 paise higher at 74.84 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday as heavy buying in domestic equities strengthened investor sentiments. Forex traders said positive trend in the equity markets and easing crude oil prices supported the rupee. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.17 per cent to 92.95.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-08-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 14:31 IST
Rupee settles 18 paise higher at 74.84 against US dollar

The rupee settled 18 paise higher at 74.84 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday as heavy buying in domestic equities strengthened investor sentiments. At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit closed at 74.84, registering a gain of 18 paise over its previous close of 75.02 against the greenback.

During the session, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 74.84 and a low of 74.96 against the US dollar. Forex traders said positive trend in the equity markets and easing crude oil prices supported the rupee.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.17 per cent to 92.95. On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 296.79 points higher at 38,517.18, and the broader NSE Nifty advanced 85.65 points to 11,397.85.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 268.46 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.29 per cent to USD 44.77 per barrel.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand HRC to hear student assault case on Sept 14

The Uttarakhand Human Rights Commission UHRC has taken cognisance of the matter where a police officer posted at the State Police Headquarters allegedly assaulted a student and said that the next hearing in the case will take place on Septe...

COVID-19 death rate in Nanded down to 3.3 per cent: Collector

Contact tracing and detection of infection among senior citizens has helped bring down the COVID-19 death rate in Maharashtras Nanded district to 3.3 per cent from 5 per cent, collector Vipin Itankar said on Friday. The district administrat...

Gadkari stresses on using modern and green technologies in road construction

Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSME Shri Nitin Gadkari has stressed upon utilising modern and green technologies in road construction all over the country. Chairing a meeting to review New Green Highways Policy Plantation a...

After Hagia Sophia, Turkey's historic Chora church also switched to mosque

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan reconverted the historic Chora church, one of Istanbuls most celebrated Byzantine buildings, into a mosque on Friday, a month after opening the famed Hagia Sophia to Muslim worship. The mediaeval Church of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020