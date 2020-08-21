Left Menu
Asian Paints Launches a New Service to Create the Home of your Dreams

Asian Paints’ Beautiful Homes Service is an exclusive end-to-end solution that provides consumers a personalized interior design service with professional execution to create their dream home their way. With a well-established process, Beautiful Homes Service will ensure a high-quality execution of the home interior design and follow all the new safety protocols introduced by Asian Paints.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-08-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 15:21 IST
Called ‘Beautiful Homes Service’, this end-to-end service offers a convenient and hassle-free experience to those wanting to design their homesMumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)The new normal of living primarily at home has people rediscovering the love for their home and personal space. The Indian consumer has always had a very emotional relationship with their home, making it not just a functional space but an expression of their personality and values. In the current context this relation has only amplified further. Asian Paints, India’s largest paint and décor company, has always aimed at being an integral part of this home-making emotion. Taking this into account, Asian Paints launches a new, convenient and hassle-free service that enables people to transform their homes the way they want. Asian Paints’ Beautiful Homes Service is an exclusive end-to-end solution that provides consumers a personalized interior design service with professional execution to create their dream home their way. The journey to the creation of Beautiful Homes Service began several years ago when Asian Paints first segued into products other than paint, like Sleek brand of kitchens and the bath ware range. In order to better understand consumers and be part of their décor conversations, Asian Paints also launched beautifulhomes.com, a content and design editorial website, almost four years ago. Today, beautifulhomes.com is a community of close to a million followers and subscribers. The site’s design coverage and discussions have ensured that Asian Paints is able to communicate directly and hear their consumers. These diverse efforts to become a more intrinsic part of the Indian homemaking process culminates today in the launch of Beautiful Homes Service. Please find below the links to the Beautiful Homes Service digital films:• Personalized Designs: youtu.be/AMw7wxvUQHY

• Hassle-Free Execution: youtu.be/5R84WSaORtA. Asian Paints understands that every customer has their own unique style and personality that they wish should reflect in their interiors. They also understand that customers have a budget and timeframe within which they would like to renovate their space. Hence with Beautiful Homes Service, customers not only get a personalized and bespoke interior as per their brief, but also within their budget and time. The new service also simplifies the process for their customers by offering a professional team to manage the entire interior design journey from beginning to end. A single point contact for the process - the Customer Experience Specialist - will oversee the entire work and coordinate with all the vendors involved to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience. With a well-established process, Beautiful Homes Service will ensure a high-quality execution of the home interior design and follow all the new safety protocols introduced by Asian Paints. Mr. Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints Limited said, “While Consumers today diligently pursue the creation of their dream home, seeking out that which reflects who they are, unfortunately they are left to contend with templatized designs. Furthermore, the new normal has encouraged many consumers to engage with their homes and spaces in different ways. Homes have turned into offices, gyms, classrooms, and much more. This eclectic use of living spaces has further amplified the need for personalization in home design. At Asian Paints, it is our mission to not only empower the consumer to dream but to also bring those dreams to life. The Beautiful Homes Service will help people transform their homes in their way without worry.” Ms. Manju Sara Rajan, Editor-in-Chief, Beautiful Homes commented, “Through our interactions with the beautifulhomes.com community of readers, including homemakers, designers and others, we know that the process of building a home can be stressful and painful process in the many contexts of our country. At the same time, the instinct to create a space for ourselves and our families is very strong. The help of a professional project management team, detailed feedback and interior design expertise will combine to ensure that customers have a reliable and efficient alternative for their homemaking dreams.” The Beautiful Homes Service has been launched in nine key cities across India to provide a personalized and professional interior design experience to consumers. Beautiful Homes Service has undertaken a top-notch safety protocol during the COVID times for consumers as well. Asian Paints has also released a campaign with two digital films for this service. For more information, please visit link: www.beautifulhomes.com/campaign-interior-design-services.html/. Image: AP - Beautiful Homes Service - Room Decor shoot Video: Beautiful Homes Service: Personalized Designs PWRPWR

