BHEL bags maiden order for battery energy storage systems

However, the company did not divulge details about the value of the order. "Amidst stiff competitive bidding, BHEL has won its first commercial order for state-of-the-art Battery Energy Storage Systems from The Energy and Resource Institute (TERI)," BHEL said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 16:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

"Amidst stiff competitive bidding, BHEL has won its first commercial order for state-of-the-art Battery Energy Storage Systems from The Energy and Resource Institute (TERI)," BHEL said in a statement. The company has signed a contract agreement with TERI for setting up of a cumulative 410 kWh Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, it added.

The tender was issued by TERI on turnkey basis under UI-ASSIST (US-India Collaborative for Smart Distribution System with Storage) initiative with BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL). BHEL's scope of work in the contract includes design, supply, testing, installation, and commissioning along with a comprehensive five-year annual maintenance contract (AMC) of the systems at three different locations, it said.

The project will be executed by BHEL's Electronics Division, Bengaluru. BHEL has a focused approach in the emerging field of BESS and has already commissioned a 1 MWh BESS at its corporate R&D center located in Hyderabad.

The state-of-the-art system is commissioned with three different battery technologies viz. lithium-ion, advance lead-carbon, and flow batteries, the statement said.

