Yes Bank to exit mutual fund business; inks agreement for sale of subsidiaries

Yes, Bank on Friday said it will exit mutual fund business by selling its holdings in asset management and trustee subsidiaries. The bank on August 21, 2020, executed a definitive agreement for the sale of 100 percent of the equity shareholding of Yes Asset Management (India) Ltd (YESAMC) and Yes Trustee Ltd (YTL), both wholly-owned subsidiaries of Yes Bank to GPL Finance and Investments Ltd (purchaser), it said in a regulatory filing.

"White Oak Investment Management Private Limited owns 99 percent of the purchaser. The ultimate beneficial holder of the purchaser is Prashant Khemka who owns 99.99 percent of White Oak Investment Management Private Limited," Yes Bank said. The transaction is subject to requisite approvals from the regulatory authorities, the private sector lender said.

YESAMC is the asset management company of Yes Mutual Fund and YTL is the trustee of Yes Mutual Fund. "Upon completion of the transaction, YESAMC and YTL will cease to be subsidiaries of the bank and the bank will exit its mutual fund business," Yes Bank said.

The lender said it is expected to complete the sale of the subsidiaries in 8-12 months from the execution of the definitive agreement. The consideration to be received from the sale is undisclosed as it is to be determined on the closing of the transaction, it added.

"The bank, presently, does not have any promoters," it added. Revenue contribution of YESAMC in FY20 was Rs 33 lakh (Rs 3.3 million) which is negligible as a percentage. The net worth contribution of AMC arm during the year was Rs 49.7 crore (Rs 497 million) which is also negligible as a percentage of the bank, the lender said.

Revenue and net worth contribution from YTL is nil, Yes Bank said. GPL Finance and Investments Limited is an NBFC (non-banking financial company) investment vehicle used for 100 percent acquisition of YESAMC and YTL, which added further.

Shares of Yes Bank closed at Rs 15.57 apiece on BSE, down 1.21 percent from the previous close.