Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yes Bank to exit mutual fund business; inks agreement for sale of subsidiaries

The bank on August 21, 2020 executed a definitive agreement for the sale of 100 per cent of the equity shareholding of Yes Asset Management (India) Ltd (YESAMC) and Yes Trustee Ltd (YTL), both wholly-owned subsidiaries of Yes Bank to GPL Finance and Investments Ltd (purchaser), it said in a regulatory filing. "White Oak Investment Management Private Limited owns 99 per cent of the purchaser.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 17:10 IST
Yes Bank to exit mutual fund business; inks agreement for sale of subsidiaries
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Yes, Bank on Friday said it will exit mutual fund business by selling its holdings in asset management and trustee subsidiaries. The bank on August 21, 2020, executed a definitive agreement for the sale of 100 percent of the equity shareholding of Yes Asset Management (India) Ltd (YESAMC) and Yes Trustee Ltd (YTL), both wholly-owned subsidiaries of Yes Bank to GPL Finance and Investments Ltd (purchaser), it said in a regulatory filing.

"White Oak Investment Management Private Limited owns 99 percent of the purchaser. The ultimate beneficial holder of the purchaser is Prashant Khemka who owns 99.99 percent of White Oak Investment Management Private Limited," Yes Bank said. The transaction is subject to requisite approvals from the regulatory authorities, the private sector lender said.

YESAMC is the asset management company of Yes Mutual Fund and YTL is the trustee of Yes Mutual Fund. "Upon completion of the transaction, YESAMC and YTL will cease to be subsidiaries of the bank and the bank will exit its mutual fund business," Yes Bank said.

The lender said it is expected to complete the sale of the subsidiaries in 8-12 months from the execution of the definitive agreement. The consideration to be received from the sale is undisclosed as it is to be determined on the closing of the transaction, it added.

"The bank, presently, does not have any promoters," it added. Revenue contribution of YESAMC in FY20 was Rs 33 lakh (Rs 3.3 million) which is negligible as a percentage. The net worth contribution of AMC arm during the year was Rs 49.7 crore (Rs 497 million) which is also negligible as a percentage of the bank, the lender said.

Revenue and net worth contribution from YTL is nil, Yes Bank said. GPL Finance and Investments Limited is an NBFC (non-banking financial company) investment vehicle used for 100 percent acquisition of YESAMC and YTL, which added further.

Shares of Yes Bank closed at Rs 15.57 apiece on BSE, down 1.21 percent from the previous close.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Bayern Munich must be regarded as one of the best teams in world: Silva ahead of CL final match

Ahead of the Champions League final match against Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germains Thiago Silva hailed his opponents, saying that the German side must be regarded as one of the best teams in the world. Speaking of Bayern Munich is easy. ...

Telangana: VP Naidu expresses grief at loss of lives in fire incident at Srisailam hydroelectric plant

Vice president M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a fire incident at Srisailam hydroelectric plant in Telangana. Distressed by the loss of lives in a fire incident at Srisailam hydroelectric plant in Telan...

Yes Bank to exit mutual fund business; inks agreement for sale of subsidiaries

Yes, Bank on Friday said it will exit mutual fund business by selling its holdings in asset management and trustee subsidiaries. The bank on August 21, 2020, executed a definitive agreement for the sale of 100 percent of the equity sharehol...

EU-UK deadlock on trade talks goes on with time running out

The European Union and Britain remained deadlocked Friday in their talks on trade ties after Brexit, with EU negotiator Michel Barnier saying that any chance of a deal seemed to be slipping away. Too often this week it felt as if we were go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020