SBI Life Insurance, Divi's Lab shares gain on Nifty 50 inclusion

Shares of SBI Life Insurance and Divi's Laboratories rose on Friday after NSE said these firms will enter benchmark index Nifty 50 from September 25. SBI Life Insurance closed 1.35 per cent higher at Rs 864.40 on the NSE. During the day, it jumped 4.33 per cent to Rs 889.80.

Shares of Divi's Laboratories rose 2.22 per cent to close at Rs 3,260. During the day, it jumped 4.56 per cent to its one-year high of Rs 3,335 on the NSE. SBI Life Insurance and Divi's Laboratories will enter benchmark index Nifty 50 from September 25, NSE Indices, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange, said on Thursday.

Bharti Infratel and Zee Entertainment Enterprises will be dropped from the Nifty 50, NSE Indices said in a statement. Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises fell 3.71 per cent to close at Rs 192.05 on the NSE, while Bharti Infratel pared early losses and closed marginally higher by 0.38 per cent at Rs 200.

Changes have been made in several indices, including Nifty 500, Nifty 200, Nifty 100, Nifty Midcap 150, Nifty Midcap 100, Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty Smallcap 250, Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 50 and host of sectoral indices like energy, MNC commodities and services sector. NSE Indices' Index Maintenance Sub-Committee has decided to make the replacement of stocks in various indices as part of its periodic review.

These changes will be effective from September 25, it said..