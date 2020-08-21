Shanthi Gears awards contract to Zyfra to set up MDCplus real time machine monitoring system

Leading gear box manufacturer Shanthi Group, part of diversified business conglomerate Murugappa Group has awarded a contract to Finnish-Russian industrial digital solutions provider Zyfra to connect its local equipment. Finland-based Zyfra develops industrial digitization technologies for machinery, metallurgy, mining, oil and gas among many others.

Zyfra's MDCplus is a real-time machine monitoring and manufacturing data collection system, a company statement said. An industrial equipment monitoring system is an essential component enterprises to serve in the digital transformation and Industrial Internet of Things environment.

The MDCplus system is designed to track machine operation, personnel productivity and tracking of parts that move across various manufacturing stages in the shop floor, the statement said. Shanthi Gears Ltd CEO M Karunakaran said, "the digitisation of enterprises can transform the manufacturing value chain.

In a discrete manufacturing set-up, the digital initiatives like machine data collection can bring in more efficiency and effectiveness. Transparency with the real time data captured from the manufacturing environment helps us to make the right decision", he said.

Through the equipment monitoring system, each machine automatically transfers data about its performance into a single digital system. The data about the equipment's condition, workload and its operating mode are sent from machines to computers and other devices, making it possible to promptly eliminate downtime, the statement said.

"The Zyfra MDCplus real-time machine monitoring and manufacturing data collection system boosts efficiency of 286 plants worldwide, so we are ready to share best practices with our Indian colleagues", Zyfra, international sales director, Aleksandr Zadorozhnyi said. According to the statement, India has become the key foreign market for Zyfra with more than 500 CNC machines connected to the MDCplus system.

By 2021, the company is looking at more than 2,000 MDCplus installations in the country, it said..