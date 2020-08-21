Left Menu
Norway finmin summons central bank in bid to defuse wealth fund crisis

Norway's finance minister said on Friday he had called the central bank governor to a meeting in a bid to defuse a crisis over the appointment of a wealthy businessman to run the country's $1.1 trillion sovereign fund.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 21-08-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 20:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook (@sentralbanken)

Norway's finance minister said on Friday he had called the central bank governor to a meeting in a bid to defuse a crisis over the appointment of a wealthy businessman to run the country's $1.1 trillion sovereign fund. Norges Bank said in March that Nicolai Tangen would become CEO of Norway's rainy-day assets from Sept. 1 while maintaining his own 43% stake in a hedge fund, triggering a backlash from a public watchdog and from parliament.

Tangen's ownership in London-based AKO Capital posed a potential conflict of interest even though the hedge fund stake would be placed in a blind trust, parliament's finance committee said. Tangen has ruled out divesting his stake in AKO, which he founded.

The government rules in a minority and takes its instructions from parliament as Norway is a parliamentary democracy. At the same time, the central bank, which runs the wealth fund, is independent of the government. DEADLOCK

The unprecedented deadlock between the central bank's executive board and its watchdog, known as the supervisory board, must be broken by the government, a finance committee in parliament said in a unanimous opinion on Friday. The committee demanded that Tangen cannot have holdings or interests that could create or appear to create conflicts of interest with the oil fund and "weaken the fund's reputation and trust".

Second, Tangen cannot have holdings or interests that weaken, or can weaken, the "oil fund's work on tax and transparency". Finally, "these conditions must be in place before he (the new CEO) takes up his job," Hadia Tajik, a lawmaker from the opposition Labour party and a member of the finance committee, told reporters in parliament.

Finance Minister Jan Tore Sanner and Central Bank Governor Oeystein Olsen, together with the other members of the central bank's executive board, will meet later on Friday. Tangen and the central bank declined to comment.

