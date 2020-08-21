Left Menu
Development News Edition

STPI to have India's largest incubation ecosystem with 21 centres in a year: STPI DG

He added that a total of 21 CoEs have already been planned and "STPI is going to have the country's largest incubation ecosystem in technology in a year". Rai said STPI is collaborating with industry, academia and all stakeholders to develop new technologies in various verticals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 21:52 IST
STPI to have India's largest incubation ecosystem with 21 centres in a year: STPI DG
Representative Image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

State-owned Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) expects to have the largest ecosystem of incubating new technologies in the country by setting up 21 centres of excellence, a top official of the organization said on Friday. During an online seminar organized by the PHD Chamber of Commerce on the usage of blockchain technology in the agriculture sector, STPI Director General Omkar Rai said the organization has planned 21 centres of excellence (CoEs) to incubate new technologies in various sectors, and 12 of these centres are already operational.

"We have centres of excellence in autonomous connected electric vehicles, IoT (internet of things), augmented and virtual realities, animation and gaming, meditech, blockchain, etc," Rai said. He added that a total of 21 CoEs have already been planned and "STPI is going to have the country's largest incubation ecosystem in technology in a year".

Rai said STPI is collaborating with industry, academia and all stakeholders to develop new technologies in various verticals. "Out of 21, we have already launched 12 CoEs. Three centres are dedicated to agriculture. We have launched one in Guwahati and another in Gurugram in the name of Apiary. We will launch another centre anytime soon in Patna," Rai said. Agriculture, forestry and fishing jointly contribute around 17 per cent to India's gross domestic product, and about half of the country's population is dependent on the sector for their livelihood.

Rai said India is the second-largest producer of farm products in the world and still needs to grow up in the value chain. He also said there is a need to adopt modern technologies to enhance production in agriculture as well as focus on branding to build trust and reap high benefits.

"We have to enhance our branding based on trust, transparency and traceability. While keeping all other aspects constant, we have a variable which is branding. Everyone is fond of organic but how do we build trust. Blockchain is one technology that can create trust around the origin and quality of the products," Rai said. He added that agriculture is a sector that is not much explored in terms of usage of modern technologies.

"There are a lot of opportunities where one can create products, solutions and technology," Rai.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Postmaster says ballots number 1 priority, but details no plan

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, pressed by senators over campaign season mail disruptions, said Friday he was unaware of some recent changes by his agency until they sparked a public uproar. But he also said he has no plans to restore mailb...

STPI to have India's largest incubation ecosystem with 21 centres in a year: STPI DG

State-owned Software Technology Parks of India STPI expects to have the largest ecosystem of incubating new technologies in the country by setting up 21 centres of excellence, a top official of the organization said on Friday. During an onl...

Thiruvananthapuram airport privatisation: Puri says Kerala already running two 'very successful' airports under PPP model

The Kerala government is running two very successful airports under the public-private partnership PPP model and it is still opposing handing over the Thiruvananthapuram airport to a private operator, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh P...

Ghaziabad: 2 boys drown in water-filled pit

Two boys drowned in a deep pit filled with rainwater in Uttar Pradeshs Ghaziabad district on Friday, police said. The incident took place around 5.30 pm when Jeeshan 11 and Hannan 10, residents of Shaheed Nagar colony in Sahibabad, along wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020