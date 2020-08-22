Left Menu
Development News Edition

24 proposals worth Rs 8,594 cr of stressed NBFCs, HFCs sanctioned so far under SLS

Under the scheme, the government will provide an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee to the special securities issued by the Trust. The instruments will be commercial papers and non-convertible debentures with a residual maturity of not more than three months and rated as investment grade.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 14:48 IST
24 proposals worth Rs 8,594 cr of stressed NBFCs, HFCs sanctioned so far under SLS

The finance ministry on Saturday said 24 proposals worth Rs 8,594 crore of stressed NBFCs and HFCs have been sanctioned under the special liquidity scheme announced as part of the Rs 20.97 lakh crore 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' package. The scheme, which was launched on July 1, permits both primary and secondary market purchases of debt and seeks to address the short-term liquidity issues of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs).

Sharing implementation status update of the Rs 30,000 crore Special Liquidity Scheme (SLS), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a tweet said that 24 proposals with a total sanctioned amount of Rs 8,594 crore have been cleared as on August 21, while 17 more applications seeking financing of up to Rs 3,684.5 crore are under process. "The amount disbursed stood at Rs 3,279 crore as on 21.08.2020. Compared to 07.08.2020, there is an increase of Rs 2,195 crore in the amount sanctioned & an increase of Rs 2,279 crore in the amount disbursed," she tweeted.

NBFCs and HFCs came under stress following a series of defaults by IL&FS group firms in September 2018. NBFCs including microfinance institutions registered under the RBI Act, 1934 (excluding those registered as Core Investment Companies) and any HFC registered with the National Housing Bank under the National Housing Bank Act, 1987, which is complying with certain specified conditions, are eligible to raise funding from this facility.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has provided funds for the scheme by subscribing to government-guaranteed special securities issued by a trust set up by SBI Capital Markets Ltd (SBICAP). The scheme is being implemented by SLS Trust, the SPV set up by SBICAP.

The special liquidity scheme is open for three months for making subscriptions by the Trust. Under the scheme, the government will provide an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee to the special securities issued by the Trust.

The instruments will be commercial papers and non-convertible debentures with a residual maturity of not more than three months and rated as investment grade. Therefore, those market participants who are looking to exit their standard investments with a residual maturity of 90 days may also approach the SLS Trust.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Anil Kapoor, Ananya Panday, others extend Ganesh Chaturthi greetings to fans

As the ten-day-long celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi began on Saturday, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to extend greetings and celebrate the auspicious occasion. Queen actor Kangana Ranaut who recently made her Twitter ...

David Arquette hopes 'Scream 5' will be 'healing' experience for fans

Actor David Arquette hopes that his upcoming film Scream 5 will bring some kind of healing to the franchise fans who are still mourning the death of filmmaker Wes Craven. Hailed as the Master of Horror, Craven, who died of a brain tumour, h...

Kremlin critic Navalny is evacuated to Germany for medical treatment

Gravely ill Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was evacuated to Germany for medical treatment on Saturday, flown out of the Siberian city of Omsk in an ambulance aircraft and taken to a hospital in Berlin. A long-time opponent of President Vladi...

Soccer-Chianese strike sends Perth into A-League semi-finals

A classy goal from Joel Chianese sent Perth Glory into an A-League semi-final against defending champions Sydney FC after a 1-0 elimination final victory over Wellington Phoenix on Saturday. Chianese struck in the 18th minute at Western Syd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020