NSE imposes Rs 5.36 lakh penalty on NDTV for delay in appointing board director

News broadcaster New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) on Saturday said the NSE has imposed a penalty of Rs 5.36 lakh on the firm for delay in appointing the sixth director on the board.

22-08-2020
NSE imposes Rs 5.36 lakh penalty on NDTV for delay in appointing board director
Representative image

News broadcaster New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) on Saturday said the NSE has imposed a penalty of Rs 5.36 lakh on the firm for the delay in appointing the sixth director on the board. The BSE has already imposed a penalty of Rs 5.36 lakh on the company for the same reason.

"The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) vide letter/email dated August 21, 2020, has imposed a penalty on the company of Rs 5,36,900 inclusive of GST for the delay in this matter," NDTV said in a regulatory filing. It said that on March 30 and June 29, it had written to Sebi, explaining its difficulty in finalising a candidate for the appointment of the sixth director on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. "The company has not received any response to, or acknowledgment of, these letters. The company had also submitted its explanations of the alleged non-compliance to NSE and BSE vide response dated July 31, 2020, and August 12, 2020, respectively," NDTV added. It said that on August 2, it appointed Darius Taraporvala as the sixth director on the company's board, subject to the approval by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. "Since the alleged non-compliance was solely on account of COVID-19 pandemic, the company shall file an application within 15 days to seek a waiver of the penalty imposed by NSE in accordance with the carve-out policy, which allows for waiver of fines," the filing added.

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

