Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dinesh Shahra Foundation intensifies its 'Gau Shakti Abhiyan'during the pandemic

The Dinesh Shahra Foundation (DSF) has strengthened its 'Gau Shakti Abhiyan' (programme for wellbeing of cows) during the pandemic which also affected the cattle population adversely due to shortage of fodder and medicines.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 14:52 IST
Dinesh Shahra Foundation intensifies its 'Gau Shakti Abhiyan'during the pandemic
Dinesh Shahra Gaushakti Abhiyaan. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI/Digpu): The Dinesh Shahra Foundation (DSF) has strengthened its 'Gau Shakti Abhiyan' (programme for wellbeing of cows) during the pandemic which also affected the cattle population adversely due to shortage of fodder and medicines. The Foundation recently conducted a program to provide fodder and medicines to cows at locations across India. To expand its reach, DSF has partnered with a number of Cow Welfare NGOs like Swami Vishnu Ashram, Budlandshahr, Mataji Gauvansh Seva, Mathura, and Bharati Yogadham, Mysore.

Accordingly, Distribution Camps were organized as a part of the Gau Shakti Abhiyan of DSF benefitting hundreds of cattle. "Gaushakti Abhiyaan is one of the core areas of action for DSF. Thousands of cows were abandoned in our country in the aftermath of the pandemic as our economy suffered. Adoption and rehabilitation of these cows is a humane cause to which we are fully committed," said Dinesh Shahra while elaborating on the rationale of the initiative.

"Cows have a special place in Indian society and culture. Respect for these animals is synonymous with regard for Sanatan values. Caring for these innocent animals will help inculcate humane values in our future generations", he further added. It is noticeable that most of the organizations that DSF has shortlisted as partners for execution of Gaushakti Abhiyaan are run by on-ground volunteers. This ensures that all the funds are optimally utilizeddirectly for the cause.

The Dinesh Shahra Foundation (DSF) has been founded out of gratitude for all the knowledge capital Shri Dinesh Shahra has gained over the last 50 years. The foundation is built with an intention to 'Give Back' to the entities that are responsible for material and spiritual development of the society. Spirituality, sustainability, and education are the core causes of DSF. This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Meet India’s most desirable dudes

Heres unveiling the Times 50 Most Desirable Men 2019 list. India has voted and made their choice. The coveted list boasts of men under 40 across various fields and industries, and the ranking is based on votes cast in an online poll www.toi...

FOCUS-Delta doubles cabin cleaners in 'pit stop' revamp, buys kits to test for germs

Delta Air Lines has doubled its staffing to handle revamped pre-flight pit stops for deeper cleaning and wants to ensure that tray tables and restroom door handles are germ-free with a new testing process, an executive told Reuters.Airlines...

Digital attacks raise fears over press freedoms in Indonesia

A spate of hacking attacks on Indonesian media that published articles critical of the governments response to the coronavirus has raised concerns over press freedom, the countrys leading journalists association said on Monday.At least four...

Siemens Gamesa RE launches social impact projects to fight against COVID-19

The company has put in place several social responsibility programs to fight the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis A sum of 350,000 was dedicated to African countries severely impacted by COVID-19 The initiatives included mainly food and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020