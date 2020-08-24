Dinesh Shahra Foundation intensifies its 'Gau Shakti Abhiyan'during the pandemic

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI/Digpu): The Dinesh Shahra Foundation (DSF) has strengthened its 'Gau Shakti Abhiyan' (programme for wellbeing of cows) during the pandemic which also affected the cattle population adversely due to shortage of fodder and medicines. The Foundation recently conducted a program to provide fodder and medicines to cows at locations across India. To expand its reach, DSF has partnered with a number of Cow Welfare NGOs like Swami Vishnu Ashram, Budlandshahr, Mataji Gauvansh Seva, Mathura, and Bharati Yogadham, Mysore.

Accordingly, Distribution Camps were organized as a part of the Gau Shakti Abhiyan of DSF benefitting hundreds of cattle. "Gaushakti Abhiyaan is one of the core areas of action for DSF. Thousands of cows were abandoned in our country in the aftermath of the pandemic as our economy suffered. Adoption and rehabilitation of these cows is a humane cause to which we are fully committed," said Dinesh Shahra while elaborating on the rationale of the initiative.

"Cows have a special place in Indian society and culture. Respect for these animals is synonymous with regard for Sanatan values. Caring for these innocent animals will help inculcate humane values in our future generations", he further added. It is noticeable that most of the organizations that DSF has shortlisted as partners for execution of Gaushakti Abhiyaan are run by on-ground volunteers. This ensures that all the funds are optimally utilizeddirectly for the cause.

The Dinesh Shahra Foundation (DSF) has been founded out of gratitude for all the knowledge capital Shri Dinesh Shahra has gained over the last 50 years. The foundation is built with an intention to 'Give Back' to the entities that are responsible for material and spiritual development of the society. Spirituality, sustainability, and education are the core causes of DSF. This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)