Tech Mahindra, Niti Aayog's WEP partner to support women entrepreneurs in India

IT services major Tech Mahindra on Monday said it has collaborated with the Niti Aayog's Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) to support women entrepreneurs across the country. Tech Mahindra will provide mentorship, co-create solutions leveraging new-age technologies and support in developing a go-to-market strategy, a statement said.

As part of the collaboration, Tech Mahindra has partnered with the winners of Women Transforming India (WTI) Awards, an initiative of the Niti Aayog, to recognise women leaders in entrepreneurship across various sectors like healthcare and life sciences, agritech and education, among others, it added. Tech Mahindra's research and development arm, Makers Lab, will support women, entrepreneurs, through joint research, building go-to-market strategies to drive their growth and by leveraging next-generation technologies to develop cutting-edge solutions, the statement said.

Through this collaboration, Tech Mahindra and WEP will jointly focus on breeding new ideas, identifying gaps and providing technological prowess to develop innovative solutions for better positioning in the market and commercial success, it added. "Empowering women and creating equal opportunities play a crucial role in building and sustaining a gender-equal world," Tech Mahindra Managing Director and CEO C P Gurnani said.

He added that the partnership with WEP will enable the company to nurture an ecosystem for women entrepreneurs that can foster entrepreneurial conditions as well as facilitate technological support for innovative ideas and better positioning. Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said the next-big disruption in the Indian start-up ecosystem will be driven by women-led entrepreneurs, with digital platforms being the biggest enabler.

"This partnership with Tech Mahindra underscores our mutual commitment of leveraging new-age technologies to uplift societies and support the aspirations of women entrepreneurs in India," he added.