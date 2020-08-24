Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tech Mahindra, Niti Aayog's WEP partner to support women entrepreneurs in India

"Empowering women and creating equal opportunities play a crucial role in building and sustaining a gender-equal world," Tech Mahindra Managing Director and CEO C P Gurnani said. He added that the partnership with WEP will enable the company to nurture an ecosystem for women entrepreneurs that can foster entrepreneurial conditions as well as facilitate technological support for innovative ideas and better positioning.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 20:49 IST
Tech Mahindra, Niti Aayog's WEP partner to support women entrepreneurs in India
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

IT services major Tech Mahindra on Monday said it has collaborated with the Niti Aayog's Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) to support women entrepreneurs across the country. Tech Mahindra will provide mentorship, co-create solutions leveraging new-age technologies and support in developing a go-to-market strategy, a statement said.

As part of the collaboration, Tech Mahindra has partnered with the winners of Women Transforming India (WTI) Awards, an initiative of the Niti Aayog, to recognise women leaders in entrepreneurship across various sectors like healthcare and life sciences, agritech and education, among others, it added. Tech Mahindra's research and development arm, Makers Lab, will support women, entrepreneurs, through joint research, building go-to-market strategies to drive their growth and by leveraging next-generation technologies to develop cutting-edge solutions, the statement said.

Through this collaboration, Tech Mahindra and WEP will jointly focus on breeding new ideas, identifying gaps and providing technological prowess to develop innovative solutions for better positioning in the market and commercial success, it added. "Empowering women and creating equal opportunities play a crucial role in building and sustaining a gender-equal world," Tech Mahindra Managing Director and CEO C P Gurnani said.

He added that the partnership with WEP will enable the company to nurture an ecosystem for women entrepreneurs that can foster entrepreneurial conditions as well as facilitate technological support for innovative ideas and better positioning. Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said the next-big disruption in the Indian start-up ecosystem will be driven by women-led entrepreneurs, with digital platforms being the biggest enabler.

"This partnership with Tech Mahindra underscores our mutual commitment of leveraging new-age technologies to uplift societies and support the aspirations of women entrepreneurs in India," he added.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telcos seek service tax waiver on AGR dues

Telecom operators body COAI has approached the finance ministry seeking waiver of service tax on adjusted gross revenue AGR dues to be paid to the government. The telecom operators have been paying service tax and then GST under the rever...

Myanmar, Japan agree to reopen borders to each other's citizens

Myanmar and Japan have agreed to reopen borders for expatriates and other long-term residents as soon as early September, relaxing travel restrictions that were imposed to stem the spread of COVID-19. Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu K...

New rules for Santa's grotto as trainees prepare for COVID Christmas

Trainee Santas in Britain are learning how to make traditional grottos COVID-safe this year, with festive red velvet masks, spaced seating and a contact-free transfer of gift to child.London entertainment company Ministry of Fun has been ru...

EXCLUSIVE-Business partner of Falwells says he had long affair with evangelical power couple

In a claim likely to intensify the controversy surrounding one of the most influential figures in the American Christian conservative movement, a business partner of Jerry Falwell Jr has come forward to say he had a years-long sexual relati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020