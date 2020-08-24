Left Menu
Development News Edition

TikTok sues Trump over his pending order to ban its app

Video app TikTok is suing the Trump administration over its efforts to ban the popular Chinese-owned service over national-security concerns. TikTok, which is owned by China's ByteDance, insisted Monday that it is not a national-security threat and that the government is acting without evidence or due process.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 24-08-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 23:01 IST
TikTok sues Trump over his pending order to ban its app
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Video app TikTok is suing the Trump administration over its efforts to ban the popular Chinese-owned service over national-security concerns. TikTok, which is owned by China's ByteDance, insisted Monday that it is not a national-security threat and that the government is acting without evidence or due process. The company filed suit Monday in federal court in California against the Commerce Department, President Donald Trump and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, saying that it sought to prevent the government from "impermissibly banning" TikTok.

President Donald Trump has issued two executive orders in August, first a sweeping but unspecified ban on any"transaction" with ByteDance, to take effect within 45 days. He then ordered ByteDance to sell assets used to support TikTok in the US. Over past year, TikTok has tried to put distance between its app, which it says has 100 million US users, and its Chinese owners. It installed a former top Disney executive as its American CEO and named two other Americans chief security officer and general counsel. TikTok has also said it is willing to sell its US operations and has held talks with Microsoft with to buy parts of its English-language app. Other companies and investors have reportedly expressed interest as well.

Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have shared concerns about TikTok that ranged from its vulnerability to censorship and misinformation campaigns to the safety of user data and children's privacy. But the administration has provided no specific evidence that TikTok has made US users' data available to the Chinese government. Instead, officials point to the hypothetical threat that lies in the Chinese government's ability to demand cooperation from Chinese companies. TikTok says it has not shared US user data with the Chinese government and would not do so, and that it does not censor videos at the request of Chinese authorities.

In excerpts of from its forthcoming complaint, TikTok said that it has protected US user data by storing it in the US and Singapore, not China, and "by erecting software barriers that help ensure that TikTok stores its US user data separately from the user data of other ByteDance products." The company says Trump's August 6 order banning TikTok "with no notice or opportunity to be heard" violated its Fifth Amendment due-process rights. It also says that the order is not acting "based on a bona fide national emergency" and seeks to ban activities that "have not been found to be "an unusual and extraordinary threat," which it says is required by the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which Trump cited as one of the bases for his order. Getting a court to overturn the government's determination that it is a national-security threat would be very difficult, said Christian Davis, a Washington lawyer with Akin Gump whose practice focuses on foreign investment and international trade.

The administration has "significant discretion" with national-security issues, he said. While due-process claims might be easier to argue, it's not clear what TikTok could gain. He said the company could possibly win a delay in the order's implementation or force a rewrite of the order to address concerns.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Letter not dissent, but good suggestions given in Cong's interests: Ex-Pb CM Bhattal

Former Punjab Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, whose name figured in the list of 23 leaders, who demanded an active, full-time and visible party president, said on Monday that their communication should not b...

Norway's wealth fund chief gives up hedge fund stake to keep job

The wealthy businessman appointed to lead Norways 1.1 trillion sovereign wealth fund has agreed to transfer his stake in a hedge fund to a charitable foundation and restructure his other investments in a bid to keep his new job.Norges Banks...

Right after CWC meet, Shashi Tharoor, Anand Sharma, others meet at Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence

Minutes after the Congress Working Committee CWC meeting concluded, Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal and Manish Tewari arrived at the residence of Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday. The meeting at Azads residence was held...

Spain's coronavirus cases top 400,000 after new surge last week

Spains cumulative tally of coronavirus cases hit 405,436 on Monday after a surge in infections last week, making it the worst week for infections since late March.The countrys health ministry added nearly 20,000 infections for last week aft...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020