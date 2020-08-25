Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar on backfoot as trade talks boost Asian currencies

Its short-term fate depends on whether Europe's economy keeps up the impression that it is outperforming the United States and on what the market thinks the Fed will do next. For now, all eyes are on Powell's address to a virtual Jackson Hole symposium on Thursday, with investors expecting he will sound dovish and might speak to speculation that the central bank could adopt a more accommodative stance on inflation.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2020 09:19 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 09:19 IST
FOREX-Dollar on backfoot as trade talks boost Asian currencies

The dollar slipped on Tuesday and Asia's trade-exposed currencies rose after the United States and China both hailed a phone call between their top trade officials as a success.

That reaffirmed investors' faith that even as diplomatic ties between the two countries fray, the trade relationship can endure. The news lifted the Australian dollar 0.2% and nudged the Chinese yuan firmer to 6.9007. Sentiment, and support for riskier currencies over the dollar, was also boosted by a Financial Times report which said that U.S. authorities were considering fast-tracking approval for a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

Moves were contained as markets were not expecting a breakdown of the trade deal and looking ahead to a speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell later in the week, which could shift the U.S. dollar in either direction. The broad pressure on the dollar helped the euro back over $1.18 by mid-morning in Asia and the pound rose 0.3% to $1.3102. The kiwi, weighed by expectations of negative rates in the future, struggled for headway at $0.6528.

"It's reassuring that despite all the rhetoric the U.S. and China clearly still want to have an economic relationship," said National Australia Bank senior foreign exchange strategist Rodrigo Catril. "That adds to the feelgood vibes." On the call, which had been originally scheduled for Aug. 15, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.

The United States said both sides "see progress" and China's commerce ministry called the talks "constructive." The Aussie last sat at $0.7171 and the yuan at 6.9071, just below session highs and underneath last week's peaks in a sign that some caution remains. The safe-haven yen was steady at 105.95 per dollar.

POWELL WATCH The Asia-session moves return some gentle pressure to the dollar which had held up during New York trade, defying a positive mood in the equity market - which often drives dollar selling in favour of riskier currencies.

Against a basket of currencies the dollar dipped 0.1% to 93.180 and it sits at a crossroads: Flat for the month after a roughly 10% slide from late March through to early August. Its short-term fate depends on whether Europe's economy keeps up the impression that it is outperforming the United States and on what the market thinks the Fed will do next.

For now, all eyes are on Powell's address to a virtual Jackson Hole symposium on Thursday, with investors expecting he will sound dovish and might speak to speculation that the central bank could adopt a more accommodative stance on inflation. "If we don't get dovishness, I expect you might actually get rates rising and pop up higher in the U.S. dollar," said Westpac FX analyst Imre Speizer.

"I think what we're seeing now is any excuse to buy back (the dollar) as the punters who have been short all the way down get quite nervous and take the money off the table." Investors are also looking ahead to Germany's IFO Business Climate index, due at 0800 GMT, and U.S. consumer confidence figures at 1400 GMT for clues as to the relative performance of the two economies.

Softer-than-forecast data on both continents last week suggests there is downside risk. "If data releases confirm the negative turn in terms of macro outlook in Europe, then it will be clear euro negative," said Terence Wu, FX strategist at Singapore's OCBC Bank.

"$1.17 remains the key level that may spark a deeper sell-off, but the pair may need to breach the $1.1850/80 resistance for the trajectory to look more comfortably positive."

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagpur civic chief Mundhe tests coronavirus positive

Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. I have tested positive for COVID19. I am asymptomatic and have isolated myself as per the protocol guidelines. Request everyone who has co...

Soccer-Manchester United defender Lindelof tackles thief in Sweden

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof made a timely intervention by chasing down a man who stole an elderly womans handbag in his home city of Vasteras on Monday, Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported. A police statement httpspolisen....

Sano, Cruz homers help Twins edge Indians

Miguel Sano belted a two-run homer in the sixth inning to lift the visiting Minnesota Twins to a 3-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Monday. Nelson Cruz launched his seventh homer in 10 games for the Twins, who have gone deep eight ti...

'You will always be alive in our hearts': Suresh Raina pays heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Monday penned an emotional note for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14. Raina, who recently retired from international cricket, shared...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020