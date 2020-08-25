Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan says won't let China firms 'pull a fast one' to get into market

Taiwan will not allow Chinese companies to "pull a fast one" by using indirect methods to bypass rules and regulations to operate in the island's market, Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 25-08-2020 10:44 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 10:44 IST
Taiwan says won't let China firms 'pull a fast one' to get into market

Taiwan will not allow Chinese companies to "pull a fast one" by using indirect methods to bypass rules and regulations to operate in the island's market, Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Tuesday. Taiwan already has tough regulations restricting Chinese companies, and has in recent weeks ramped up actions to investigate those it suspects of operating on the island indirectly, via middlemen or overseas investment vehicles.

Taiwan plans to stop local sales of Chinese internet television streaming services, and this week gave e-commerce site Taobao Taiwan six months to re-register as Chinese-backed rather than foreign or leave the island. Speaking to reporters, Premier Su said the government supported the moves to uphold regulations in laws governing Taiwan's relations with China, which claims the democratic island as its own sovereign territory.

Taiwan will "not allow Chinese investment to pull a fast one, making turns at every point, like the government has no control and can't control it", Su said. "We have a government, and we won't do it like this."

Taobao Taiwan has complained it is a totally different company from Taobao China, which is owned by China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, and does not fall under the Alibaba group. Taiwan's government says Taobao Taiwan's British-registered operator is in effect controlled by Alibaba.

Taiwan has long been suspicious of Chinese attempts to sway its population, including by use of fake news spread online and efforts to influence Taiwan media.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump Jr urges Americans to reject 'radicals' and re-elect his father as president

Launching a blistering attack on the Democratic Party and its presidential nominee Joe Biden, President Donald Trumps eldest son has urged Americans to reject the radicals who want to drag America into the dark and re-elect his father who h...

Hong Kong announces easing of some coronavirus measures

Hong Kong on Tuesday announced it would ease some coronavirus measures from Aug. 28, as the government cautioned against complacency despite a steady fall in the number of new cases.Hong Kong had seen a resurgence of locally transmitted cas...

It is not about a post, but about country: Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who is among the 23 party leaders who have written to Sonia Gandhi seeking an organisational overhaul, said on Tuesday that it is not about a post but about the country that matters most. A day after a st...

Roof of barrack collapses in Kanpur, policeman killed

A police constable was killed and three others were seriously injured when the roof of a barrack at the Reserve Police Lines here collapsed, a senior police official said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday night when the roof of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020