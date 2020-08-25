Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nippon India Multi-Asset Fund NFO garners Rs 720 cr 

"The Fund had drawn the attention to the importance of investing across asset classes, particularly to foreign equities, as many investors, including HNIs, had negligible investments in assets like overseas equities and commodities," said Aashwin Dugal, Co-Chief Business Officer of Nippon India Mutual Fund.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 12:09 IST
Nippon India Multi-Asset Fund NFO garners Rs 720 cr 
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Nippon Life India Asset Management on Tuesday said it has garnered Rs 720 crore through the new fund offer of its Multi-Asset Fund. The company claimed that this is one of the biggest amounts raised through a new fund offer (NFO) during the pandemic.

Over 80,000 investors spread across 370 locations invested in the NFO of Nippon India Multi Asset Fund through both digital and offline mode, the fund house said in a statement. Besides, the fund house has received 25,000 SIP (systematic investment plan) applications for the NFO.

It, further, said more than 60 per cent of the applications came digitally through various digital platforms of the fund house and its partners. Nippon India Multi Asset Fund allows investors to take exposure to four distinct asset classes - domestic equity, foreign equity, commodities and fixed income.

"We saw tremendous response from family offices and High Networth Individuals (HNIs) as well. "The Fund had drawn the attention to the importance of investing across asset classes, particularly to foreign equities, as many investors, including HNIs, had negligible investments in assets like overseas equities and commodities," said Aashwin Dugal, Co-Chief Business Officer of Nippon India Mutual Fund.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone yields rise ahead of German business morale survey

Euro zone government bond yields edged higher on Tuesday ahead of a German business morale survey that is widely expected to point towards a rebound in Europes largest economy from its worst quarter on record. Germanys Ifo Institute is due ...

U.S.-China trade optimism boosts European stocks, DAX at month high

Renewed optimism over a U.S.-China trade deal and a smaller-than-expected decline in German economic output fuelled a rally in European stocks on Tuesday, with Frankfurt shares hitting a 1-month high.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0....

FACTBOX-Quotes from court hearings for New Zealand mosque shooter

The gunman who killed 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealands worst mass shooting faces a life prison term, possibly without parole, with multi-day sentencing hearings taking place this week. Brenton Tarrant, an Australian, has pleaded guilty...

Scientists say Hong Kong man got coronavirus a second time

University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. Genetic tests revealed that a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020