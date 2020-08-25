Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arm Flexible Access one year later - Accelerating innovation for more than 60 partners and counting

The convergence of 5G, IoT, and AI is driving the transformation of multiple industries at the same time, including retail, automotive, factories, homes, and cities.

ANI | Cambridge | Updated: 25-08-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 12:11 IST
Arm Flexible Access one year later - Accelerating innovation for more than 60 partners and counting
Arm. Image Credit: ANI

Cambridge [UK] Aug 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The convergence of 5G, IoT, and AI is driving the transformation of multiple industries at the same time, including retail, automotive, factories, homes, and cities. No matter the size of the business or sector, to continue to deliver innovative new technologies, Arm's partners need the fastest, lowest-cost, and minimum-risk journey to SoC design.

This was the thinking when the company launched Arm Flexible Access last summer; to provide both new and existing partners with access to more than 75 per cent of Arm's IP portfolio, support, tools, and training, but with no up-front licensing commitment. One year later, Flexible Access is now Arm's fastest-growing program ever with more than 60 partners signing up for the freedoms to experiment, evaluate, design, and customize their own unique SoCs.

The program is empowering existing partners and more than 30 first-time Arm IP customers to address growth opportunities in IoT, machine learning, autonomous systems, and automotive. Flexible Access provides these first-time customers with a portal to the largest ecosystem of tools, services, and software. Feedback from Flexible Access users has been overwhelmingly positive and there have already been some great early success stories.

These include ASIC houses such as Faraday and Socionext, established semiconductor companies such as Nordic Semiconductor, startups including Atmosic and Hailo, and even government bodies such as the Korean Ministry of SMEs and Startups, which has invested in the program to support startups in the region. OEMs that previously used third-party design houses to create the full design of their chips are now able to develop their SoCs in a far more collaborative way with direct access to all of the IP they need.

Simple and easy The aim with Flexible Access was to make accessing Arm's IP simple and easy, enabling partners to focus on delivering fantastic new innovations. One recent example is from new partner ZhorTech, which has developed new advanced footwear technology.

Flexible Access allowed them to develop a chip that uses AI algorithms embedded into shoes, with multiple applications including detecting musculoskeletal malformations, monitoring diseases like Parkinson or diabetes, detecting fatigue and injury risk, or transforming the shoes into a gaming accessory. Since launching Flexible Access, Arm has been evolving the program based on the partners' requirements and feedback. This includes special adaptations for both silicon startups and research institutions, to cater to their specific needs.

Startups such as Femtosense and MemryX have been able to immediately access Arm IP, empowering them to begin silicon design much earlier, even before they have secured VC funding. Researchers and academics also have the freedom to experiment and increase their opportunities using commercially relevant IP for their projects.

More please Another consistent point of feedback received from Flexible Access customers is "give us more please." Arm is regularly expanding the range of IP within the program.

Most recently it has added a new Arm Corstone subsystem reference design, providing SoC designers with pre-integrated IP blocks for faster design while reducing verification requirements. The company has also expanded the range of physical IP, meaning designers can optimize and predict the power-performance area of their chips.

SoC designs are becoming increasingly complex, but the design process itself doesn't have to be. The results of this program speak for themselves as 15 per cent of the companies who have joined Flexible Access in its first year are already moving toward tape-out. Find out more about Arm Flexible Access:

* Atmosic's Ali Bukhari explains why freedom to innovate in low-power SoC design has been crucial for the three-year-old silicon startup. * Hailo CTO Avi Baum writes about how programs such as Arm DesignStart and Flexible Access enable startups to innovate more cheaply and flexibly than ever before.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on August 24 has disclosed that Nigeria could be the largest producer of the Avocado crop by 2030 with the enthusiasm of the countrys farmers, according to a news report by Vanguard.Obasa...

Wisconsin unrest flares for second night over police shooting of Black man

Police firing tear gas clashed with protesters in a second night of unrest and arson in Kenosha, Wisconsin, triggered by the wounding of a Black man who was shot in the back by officers as his three young sons looked on.Protesters defied a ...

Euro zone yields rise ahead of German business morale survey

Euro zone government bond yields edged higher on Tuesday ahead of a German business morale survey that is widely expected to point towards a rebound in Europes largest economy from its worst quarter on record. Germanys Ifo Institute is due ...

U.S.-China trade optimism boosts European stocks, DAX at month high

Renewed optimism over a U.S.-China trade deal and a smaller-than-expected decline in German economic output fuelled a rally in European stocks on Tuesday, with Frankfurt shares hitting a 1-month high.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020