Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre asks states, UTs to cover eligible disabled persons under NFSA on mission mode

The Centre on Tuesday said it has asked all chief secretaries of states and Union Territories to ensure coverage of eligible disabled persons under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) on a mission mode.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 14:57 IST
Centre asks states, UTs to cover eligible disabled persons under NFSA on mission mode

The Centre on Tuesday said it has asked all chief secretaries of states and Union Territories to ensure coverage of eligible disabled persons under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) on a mission mode. Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey has written to all chief secretaries, requesting them to "personally intervene" in the matter.

"The Secretary has sent letters to Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories requesting them to ensure that all eligible disabled persons are included under the NFSA," an official statement said. The chief secretaries have been asked to direct the concerned departments, especially district administrations to ensure that appropriate mechanism is put in place and the whole machinery is mobilised in "mission mode" for compliance of directions issued by the Union Food Ministry, it said.

Under the NFSA, the government provides highly subsidised foodgrains of 5 kg per person to over 81 crore poor beneficiaries at Rs 1-3 per kg. These beneficiaries are also given additional 5 kg of free grains under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) implemented to tide over the COVI-19-induced hardships. Earlier too, the Union Food Ministry had issued directives to cover disabled persons under the NFSA and PMGKAY.

The letter dated August 20 stated that those not already covered to be issued with fresh ration cards as per the eligibility criteria. "It is also reiterated that disability is one of the criteria for inclusion of beneficiaries under AAY (Antyodaya Anna Yojana) households and as disabled persons are a vulnerable section of the society. The letter further advised that it is imperative that they are also covered by States/UTs under the priority households as per the criteria of identification evolved by them," it said.

Section 38 of the NFSA mandates that the central government may from time to time give directions to the states for effective implementation of the provisions of the Act..

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Astral Pipes Partners with MI, KKR and RCB in This 2020 Edition of IPL

AHMEDABAD, India, Aug. 25, 2020 PRNewswire -- Astral Pipes, Indias leading manufacturers of innovative drainage and piping systems, has established partnerships with three phenomenal teams, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Ch...

NGT directs CPCB to finalise emergency plans for storage, handling of hazardous substances

The National Green Tribunal Tuesday directed Central Pollution Control Board and Tamil Nadu pollution control board to finalise&#160;emergency plans&#160;for storage and handling of the hazardous substances within a month. A bench headed by...

'Tomb Raider' director Roar Uthaug to helm monster movie for Netflix

Filmmaker Roar Uthaug, known for the 2018 Tomb Raider reboot and the disaster movie The Wave, is set to direct Troll, a Norwegian monster film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Netflix film is inspired by the Scandinavian legend whi...

Kenosha protesters, police clash again after Black man shot

Anger over the shooting of a Black man by police spilled into the streets of Kenosha for a second night Monday, with police again firing tear gas at hundreds of protesters who defied a curfew, threw bottles and shot fireworks at law enforce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020