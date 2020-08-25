Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures higher after U.S.-China trade deal assurance

The benchmark index surpassed its pre-pandemic high last week even as recent economic data pointed to a wobbly recovery from the virus-led downturn. Later in the day, a survey from the Conference Board is expected to show U.S. consumer confidence improved slightly in August after falling more than expected in July amid a flare up in coronavirus cases.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 15:49 IST
US STOCKS-Futures higher after U.S.-China trade deal assurance

U.S. stock index futures rose for a fourth straight session on Tuesday as U.S.-China officials reaffirmed their commitment to a Phase-1 trade deal, adding to market optimism from signs of progress in developing treatments and vaccines for COVID-19.

The pledge was made in a telephone call, the first formal dialogue since early May between the two sides, and came amid growing concerns that the deal could be on shaky ground because of worsening relations. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq logged new closing highs on Monday. The benchmark index surpassed its pre-pandemic high last week even as recent economic data pointed to a wobbly recovery from the virus-led downturn.

Later in the day, a survey from the Conference Board is expected to show U.S. consumer confidence improved slightly in August after falling more than expected in July amid a flare up in coronavirus cases. Investors also await Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's address on Thursday for hints on the central bank's next steps to support an economic recovery.

Among stocks, Salesforce.com Inc, Amgen Inc and Honeywell International Inc climbed between 3.6% and 4% premarket on news they would join the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average index on Aug. 31. The three companies will replace Exxon Mobil Corp, Pfizer Inc and Raytheon Technologies Corp, which were down between 1.5% and 2.4%.

At 5:51 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 159 points, or 0.56%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 12.75 points, or 0.37% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 25 points, or 0.21%. Consumer electronics retailer Best Buy Co Inc, Folgers coffee maker JM Smucker Co, medical device maker Medtronic Plc are due to report quarterly results before the opening bell.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Africa now free of wild poliovirus, but polio threat remains

Health authorities on Tuesday are expected to declare the African continent free of the wild poliovirus after decades of effort, though cases of vaccine-derived polio are still sparking outbreaks of the paralyzing disease in more than a doz...

Efforts on to repatriate 19 Tablighi Jamaat members to B'desh: Official

The West Bengal government along with the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata is working to repatriate 19 Tablighi Jamaat members of the neighbouring country, stuck in the state since the COVID-19 outbreak in March. According to a ...

BigMuscles Nutrition Launches Fitness Refreshed Campaign with Ranveer Singh

Mumbai Maharashtra India, Aug 25 ANINewsVoir BigMuscles Nutrition, one of the countrys leading nutritional supplement brands, has recently launched a social media campaign FitnessRefreshed with their brand ambassador and Bollywood superstar...

Wizz Air warns recovery could stall on travel restrictions

Hungarys Wizz Air warned its industry-leading recovery could stall as COVID-19 warnings and restrictions hamper travel across Europe, but said Britains quarantine rules had not led it reconsider long-term expansion plans there.The low-cost ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020