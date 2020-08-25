Left Menu
Astral Pipes Partners with MI, KKR and RCB in This 2020 Edition of IPL

Astral Pipes, India's leading manufacturers of innovative drainage and piping systems, has established partnerships with three phenomenal teams, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore for the upcoming season of IPL T20.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 25-08-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 16:32 IST
Astral Pipes. Image Credit: ANI

Astral Pipes, India's leading manufacturers of innovative drainage and piping systems, has established partnerships with three phenomenal teams, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore for the upcoming season of IPL T20. The three teams are largely popular with the mix of having two former champions and one being the most sought out team with a huge fan base of the biggest entertainment cricket leagues.

In light of the recent pandemic, the marquee IPL T20 would be hosted in Dubai as a part of the new normal. There is a wave of excitement across the world as in these unprecedented times there will be a source of entertainment. Astral Pipes is looking forward to seeing these teams perform the best cricket. Popular for top-notch performance and ever-evolving product range in the piping industry, Astral Pipes believes that all these three teams resonate and reflect the same resilience and skills on the field.

Given Astral's immense support towards sports and long-term association with the cricket fraternity, they're optimistic that these world-famous franchises will provide much-needed entertainment to various followers across the globe. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

