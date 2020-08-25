Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ola Electric to hire 2,000 people globally, launch e-scooter soon

Ola Electric Mobility (OEM) plans to hire 2,000 people globally, including engineers and for other roles, over the next six months and will introduce an electric two-wheeler soon, a note by Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 17:49 IST
Ola Electric to hire 2,000 people globally, launch e-scooter soon
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Ola Electric Mobility (OEM) plans to hire 2,000 people globally, including engineers and for other roles, over the next six months and will introduce an electric two-wheeler soon, a note by Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal said. In an email to employees on Tuesday, Aggarwal - who is also the Founder and Chairman of Ola Electric (the EV arm of Ola) - said the automotive industry has evolved significantly over the last few months, and the future belongs to electric and connected mobility.

"...we will be launching a large hiring initiative to hire over 1,000 engineers globally over the next quarter and another 1,000 people across other functions. We want to get the best talent to come and join us across all teams...," he added. When contacted, an Ola spokesperson confirmed that the company intends to hire 2,000 people across various roles including software, vehicle design, and engineering and battery technology, as part of its plans to scale up operations and launch electric vehicles for global markets.

In May this year, ride hailing major Ola had announced laying off 1,400 employees from rides, financial services and foods business as its revenues had declined due to coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdowns. In the same month, Ola Electric also announced the acquisition of Amsterdam-based Etergo BV for an undisclosed amount.

"The talented team at Etergo joined us in May, and everyone is working hard to launch our first product, the electric 2W (two-wheeler) very soon. Looking forward, our aim is to build electric vehicle products and the required BaaS (battery as a service) systems for a global market and across all product segments. We will soon be launching many new programs towards this," Aggarwal said in his mail on Tuesday. Aggarwal noted that OEM would be undertaking an organisational restructuring "to be more productive and effective" and the process will be executed over the next two weeks.

Ola Electric has previously stated that it plans to set up extensive charging and swapping networks around India and is currently running several pilots to deploy electric vehicles and charging solutions across cities with a focus on two and three-wheelers. Ola Electric was initially established to enable Ola's electric mobility pilot programme in Nagpur in 2017. It was later carved out as a separate entity in 2018.

It had received USD 250 million funding from SoftBank last year and raised Rs 400 crore in a funding round led by Tiger Global and Matrix India. The entity is also backed by Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe makes it illegal for schools to expel pregnant girls

By Farai Shawn Matiashe MUTARE, Zimbabwe, Aug 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Z imbabwe has made it illegal for schools to expel pupils who get pregnant, a measure womens rights campaigners said would help tackle gender inequality in the cl...

BBC plunged into 'Rule Britannia' censorship row

Every year millions tune in to watch a pomp-laden celebration of all things British with flag-waving music lovers boisterously singing along to patriotic anthems performed at the last night of the BBCs Promenade concerts. But a decision by ...

Wisconsin city center burns amid protests over police shooting of Black man

Arsonists set buildings ablaze and torched much of the Black business district in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a second night of unrest sparked by the wounding of a Black man shot in the back by police as his three young sons looked on. Smoke...

Russia seeks collaboration with India for manufacturing COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V: Sources

The Russian government has reached out to India seeking a collaboration for manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V and conducting its phase 3 clinical trial here, sources said. According to government sources, the matter was discussed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020