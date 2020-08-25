Left Menu
'Bhumi pujan' held for Kushinagar airport terminal

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 25-08-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 18:16 IST
A “bhumi pujan” was held for a terminal of the under-construction Kushinagar international airport on Tuesday, an official said

Kushinagar airport Nodal Officer AK Dwivedi said the construction of the terminal will be completed in 100 days and international flights from it will start soon. A Maharashtra-based company, Western Outdoor Structures Private Limited, is constructing the terminal, which will have a capacity to accommodate 150 passengers, Dwivedi said. The new terminal will be constructed in 2,600 sq metre area and the old one at the airport will be used for domestic flights, he said. "The project will cost Rs 26 crore and have centralised air conditioning. It will be equipped with high-tech CCTV cameras,” he said. The airport project is spread over around 600 acres. The runway is 3-km-long and 80-metre wide. The work of the boundary wall, fire building, powerhouse and police booth has been completed, airport officials said

The tender for the construction of the new terminal was finalised in the first week of August and within two months, international flights can be started, they said.

