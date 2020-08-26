IDC and Conferenz announce 2020 finalists in CIO Awards

IDC and Conferenz announced this year's finalists in the CIO Awards which recognise individuals and teams who have shown leadership, innovation and foresight in their contribution to the digital transformation of both ICT and business functions. The finalists were announced at the first-ever fully virtual New Zealand CIO Summit.

Finalists were selected based on the judging review of their written submissions. Judging focuses on the intersection of business and technology for both individuals and teams that have significantly contributed to driving outstanding digital transformation initiatives for the companies they work for.

All finalists will now go forward to be interviewed by the independent judging panel representing the top echelon of New Zealand's ICT and business community, from former award winners to leading executives and educators. They include experienced entrepreneur and company director, John Holt; Chair of Rangitane Tamaki Nui a Rua, Mavis Mullens and CDO at NZTE, Richard Kay.

The winners will be announced at the CIO Awards Night on 24 November at the Civic Theatre, Auckland. The Awards are supported by ServiceNow, ClearPoint, RWA Technology People, Juniper, Sharp, CompTIA, Younity and 2Degrees.

IDC New Zealand Country Manager, and judge, Louise Francis extended her personal congratulations to all finalists saying they represent the cream of the crop among digital leadership in New Zealand business. "The 2020 CIO Award finalists have not only demonstrated excellence in creating and delivering business transformation through innovation, leadership and cultural excellence. In such challenging times, it is inspiring to hear about these exceptional achievements taking within New Zealand businesses. This year's nominees are a testament to the success of organisations commitment to digital transformation, which prepared them to respond faster to the impact of COVID-19, turning disruption into a catalyst for change. New Zealand can be very proud of the outstanding talent on display and we congratulate each finalist and look forward to celebrating the achievements amongst the industry on 24th of November."