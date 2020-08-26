Left Menu
Development News Edition

DGTR recommends anti-dumping duty on chemical imported from China, Malaysia, Vietnam

The commerce ministry's investigation arm DGTR has recommended imposition of anti-dumping duty for five years on 'choline chloride', a chemical imported from China, Malaysia and Vietnam, to guard domestic players from cheap inbound shipments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 14:49 IST
DGTR recommends anti-dumping duty on chemical imported from China, Malaysia, Vietnam

The commerce ministry's investigation arm DGTR has recommended imposition of anti-dumping duty for five years on 'choline chloride', a chemical imported from China, Malaysia and Vietnam, to guard domestic players from cheap inbound shipments. The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended duty in the range of USD 94 per tonne to USD 315 per tonne after conducting a probe on alleged dumping of Choline Chloride in all forms by these countries, following a complaint by a domestic manufacturer.

The chemical is used in animal feed and the oil and gas sector. The finance ministry will take the final call to impose the levy. Jubilant Life Sciences filed an application for imposition of anti-dumping duty on the imports from these three countries.

"The authority recommends imposition of anti-dumping duty...so as to remove the injury to the domestic industry," according to a notification of the DGTR. It said the product has been exported to India from these countries below its normal value, resulting in dumping and due to this, the domestic industry has suffered material injury.

In international trade parlance, dumping happens when a country or a firm exports an item at a price lower than the price of that product in its domestic market. Dumping impacts the price of that product in the importing country, hitting margins and profits of domestic manufacturing firms. According to global trade norms, a country is allowed to impose tariffs on such dumped products to provide a level-playing field to domestic manufacturers. The duty is imposed only after a thorough investigation by a quasi-judicial body, such as DGTR in India.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Malawi traditional leader orders chiefs to dissolve lockdown child marriages

A senior traditional leader in Malawi has ordered village chiefs to dissolve all the child marriages that took place during the countrys coronavirus lockdown so girls can return to classes when schools start reopening next month. Senior Chi...

Study links pain 'catastrophising' to little exercise, more sedentary lifestyle

Getting enough exercise plays a key role in chronic pain management. However, how people approach their pain can have a significant effect on whether they get enough physical activity - or if they spend more time sedentary. In a study, a te...

Defining moments of Indian sports to be recreated by athletes in web series

A web series titled The Finish Line, featuring the countrys lone individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra among others, has been conceptualised to relieve eight defining moments of Indian sports through the athletes themselves. Base...

Chowki in-charge in Noida suspended for assaulting tea-seller

A police post chowki in-charge in Noida was suspended on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting and demanding a bribe from a tea-seller for opening his stall during a weekend lockdown, officials said. The action comes a day after an inquiry was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020