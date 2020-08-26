vooki Launches "Green Chemistry" Based Premium Household Products for Retail and Etail

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Chennai based Pon Pure Chemicals Group, leading chemical company with 39 years of experience has entered the retail segment by launching a multitude of eco-friendly and green chemistry products under its flagship brand - vooki. The wide range of products include Floor+Surface cleaner, toilet Bowl cleaner, Hard stain Spray+wipe, Glass+Surface Cleaner, Disinfectant cleaner & Hand Sanitizer. The 3-year-old vooki, is a fast-growing brand in their segment and is currently available in India's leading e-commerce platforms and at www.ibuychemikals.com and www.vooki.in. These products will also be available in the modern retail stores across India shortly. With this move, the company has made, this "much in demand" product available to all.

"As a responsible group, we are committed to the Planet. With our tagline, "Products that truly work for you and the planet", vooki promises to be safe for humans and mother earth. Our wide range of products will soon be available and used in the household segment. Currently, we have a very strong presence in the Industrial and Corporate sectors," said Mr. Surya Prakas, Executive Director, Pon Pure Chemicals Group. "We have a dedicated R&D team that develops and introduces innovative products. As our group is environment conscious, we lay a lot of emphasis on handpicked ingredients that are indigenously developed involving a sustainable and comprehensive approach right from raw material sourcing to production to distribution to end product usage and disposal. The sustainability is achieved and maintained through green chemistry and safe germ protection formula," he added.

"Thus, vooki is not a choice between clean and green but is our chance to stay green and experience top-notch performance. Under the aegis of Green chemistry, the design of chemical products and processes that reduce or eliminate the use or generation of hazardous substances. The Advanced P3 Formula penetrates the surface & cuts through the deep roots of stains and wipes it away easily without leaving any residue of either dirt or stain. All our products are safe on skin, bio-degradable and eco-friendly," he further commented. "With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we felt it is the households who are affected the most as they end up buying low quality, harsh chemicals or diluted disinfectants resulting in harmful germs being unknowingly ingested, making families ill. This prompted us to launch our range for this segment," Surya Prakas concluded.

vooki has in its portfolio over 30 products such as dish wash, liquid soap, hand sanitizers, Descaler, Degreaser, carpet cleaning, fabric detergents etc catering to the corporate and industrial sectors with its flagship Floor + Surface and Toilet bowl cleaner products having unique features such as, kills 99.9 per cent germs, 100 flush protection after application, compatible with marble and granite flooring, pH Neutral with no harsh chemicals used. It is skin safe and has a pleasant fragrance also. Chennai based Pon Pure Chemicals, started its operations in 1981 and for the past 39 years has marked its presence in major SAARC region, Australia, Far East, the Middle East with a strong presence in 25 locations across India too. The well-diversified Multinational Group has a strong presence in Chemicals, Logistics, and Renewable energy sectors.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)