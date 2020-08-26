Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares hit record peak on upbeat results, dollar eases

A gauge of global equity markets hit an all-time peak on Wednesday, after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes set fresh records on upbeat corporate results, while the dollar eased ahead of a highly anticipated speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. MSCI's all-country world index surged past a pre-COVID high reached in February as investors drove up technology stocks after Salesforce.com Inc raised its annual revenue forecast on surging demand for its online business software.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 21:49 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares hit record peak on upbeat results, dollar eases

A gauge of global equity markets hit an all-time peak on Wednesday, after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes set fresh records on upbeat corporate results, while the dollar eased ahead of a highly anticipated speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

MSCI's all-country world index surged past a pre-COVID high reached in February as investors drove up technology stocks after Salesforce.com Inc raised its annual revenue forecast on surging demand for its online business software. Adding to the upbeat mood was early data from Moderna's experimental COVID-19 vaccine which showed it induced immune responses in older adults that were similar to those for younger participants.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq have hit daily record closing highs since Friday, driven by demand for tech-focused stocks, government stimulus and record low interest rates. Better-than-expected economic data in Europe has lifted analysts expectations for earnings, driving regional bourses higher. Benchmark indexes in Frankfurt, Paris and London closed up 0.98%, 0.66% and 0.14%, respectively.

The likelihood of a COVID-19 vaccine being introduced in early 2021 combined with very low interest rates and the likelihood rates stay low for longer are driving equities higher, said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA in New York. "Until we really start to see a worry that interest rates are likely to start to move higher, I still see growth in general, tech and consumer discretionary in particular, holding up very well," he said.

The MSCI index, a gauge of equity performance in 49 countries, rose 0.56% to 582.11, passing its previous record of 581.02, while Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index added 0.80% to 1,446.47. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.05%, the S&P 500 gained 0.50% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.14%.

Salesforce.com, which is set to enter the blue-chip Dow index next week, jumped 25.1%. Investors are betting that when he speaks on Thursday, Powell will create expectations of more inflation, said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist for FHN Financial.

Powell is scheduled to address the Fed's policy framework review and investors are focused on whether he will hint at shifting the U.S. central bank's inflation target to an average. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies fell 0.056%.

Earlier the index hit a session high of 93.37 after data showed that U.S. durable goods orders increased more than expected in July. The euro fell 0.08% to $1.1824.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose 2.8 basis points to 0.7096%. Euro zone bonds were flat, with safe-haven Bund yields rising a smidgeon after enduring on Tuesday their biggest daily losses since May as better German economic data and trade dented hunger for government debt.

Oil prices traded little changed, pressured by worries about the demand outlook during the coronavirus pandemic but buoyed as U.S. producers shut output in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of Hurricane Laura. Producers evacuated 310 offshore facilities and shut 1.56 million barrels per day of crude output, 84% of Gulf of Mexico's offshore production - near the 90% outage that Hurricane Katrina brought 15 years ago.

Brent crude futures fell $0.13 to $45.73 a barrel. U.S. crude futures gained $0.03, to $43.38 a barrel.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: UN urges ramping up social protection programmes to safeguard those most vulnerable

COVID-19 is posing potential catastrophic impacts on people living with HIV and tuberculosis TB with projected deaths to increase up to 10, 20 and 36 per cent for HIV, TB and malaria patients, respectively, over the next five years, accord...

Telangana CM seeks to expedite appointment of varsity VCs

Hyderabad, Aug 26 PTI Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday asked officials to speed up the process of appointing Vice-Chancellors VCs to universities in the state. The Search Committees, appointed by the state governmen...

Dinda gets NOC from Bengal to play for another state

The Cricket Association of Bengal on Wednesday handed the No Objection Certificate to veteran pacer Ashok Dinda who was left out of the state team last season following an ugly spat with bowling coach Ranadeb Bose. The 36-year-old Dinda, wh...

SAD-BJP want discussion on COVID-19 in Assembly

The SAD-BJP on Wednesday moved a motion calling for discussion on the rise in coronavirus cases and deaths in Punjab in the upcoming Assembly session. The Shiromani Akali Dal legislative wing leader Sharanjit Singh Dhillon said the motion h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020