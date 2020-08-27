Left Menu
Development News Edition

Electric cars to account for 79% of lithium demand by 2030 -Chile

Cochilco said demand for lithium for electric vehicles had been muted this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, expected at around 75,000 tonnes, but would surge to 1.4 million tonnes by 2030. Meanwhile, demand not associated with electromobility but with cell phones and other consumer goods would reach 377,000 tonnes in 2030, compared with the 242,000 tonnes expected for this year.

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 27-08-2020 02:35 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 02:25 IST
Electric cars to account for 79% of lithium demand by 2030 -Chile
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The electric car industry will dominate demand for lithium over the next ten years, Chilean state mining agency Cochilco said on Wednesday, accounting for more than three quarters of the ultralight battery metal's consumption by 2030, up from one third in 2019. Cochilco said demand for lithium for electric vehicles had been muted this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, expected at around 75,000 tonnes, but would surge to 1.4 million tonnes by 2030.

Meanwhile, demand not associated with electromobility but with cell phones and other consumer goods would reach 377,000 tonnes in 2030, compared with the 242,000 tonnes expected for this year. Lithium prices have been on a steady decline in recent years amid festering global trade tensions, the scaling back of electric vehicle subsidies in China, and a wave of new production. The coronavirus pandemic and associated economic downturn has clouted demand, prompting some miners to put off near-term investments.

However, Cochilco predicted a rise in demand over supply would firm prices by 2025-2026. It foresaw Australia and Chile maintaining by slimmer margins their leads in production, with growing competition from the United States and Argentina reducing Australia's global supply from 48% today to 31% by 2030, and Chile's from 29 to 17%.

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Celtic dumped out of Champions League by Ferencvaros

Former European champions Celtic will miss out on the Champions League group stage for the third successive season after a dispiriting 2-1 home defeat by Hungarys Ferencvaros in the second qualifying round on Wednesday. Tokmac Nguen latched...

Brazil state seeks $4.8 bln Vale asset freeze over dam disaster

Authorities from Brazils Minas Gerais state are seeking a freeze on nearly 5 billion in assets from miner Vale SA as a partial payment to cover economic and other damages from last years deadly Brumadinho dam disaster. In a statement on Wed...

U.S. troops injured in Russian vehicle collision in Syria, U.S. officials say

U.S. troops in Syria were wounded this week when a Russian military patrol slammed into their vehicle, U.S. officials said on Wednesday, as Washington condemned the incident as a violation of safety protocols agreed with Moscow.Two official...

New Zealand court to announce sentence for mosque shooter

A gunman who killed 51 Muslim worshippers last year in New Zealands deadliest shooting will be sentenced on Thursday, after three days of emotionally charged statements from his victims in court. Brenton Tarrant, a white supremacist, told t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020