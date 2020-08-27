Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gamezop raises Rs 32 cr funding from BITKRAFT Ventures, others

As we have seen some staggering numbers from the mobile esports format, a sizable portion of the fund infusion will be to expand in the segment," Agarwal said. Also, the company is focusing on establishing physical presence in selected overseas market through its model of partnering with popular apps, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 11:26 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 11:26 IST
Gamezop raises Rs 32 cr funding from BITKRAFT Ventures, others

Gamezop, a multi-game platform, on Thursday said it has raised Rs 32 crore in a funding round led by BITKRAFT Ventures. Other participants in the round are Velo Partners, New-York based FJ Labs, Survam Partners (Suman Kant Munjal's family office), and German venture capital investment firm AECAL, Gamezop CEO and co-founder Yashash Agarwal told PTI.

He said in February 2016, Gamezop had raised USD 350,000 in a seed round led by KWAN Entertainment & Marketing Solutions Pvt Ltd. "The (latest) investment will be used to grow the mobile esports format and establish presence in select overseas markets through its piggybacking model. As we have seen some staggering numbers from the mobile esports format, a sizable portion of the fund infusion will be to expand in the segment," Agarwal said.

Also, the company is focusing on establishing physical presence in selected overseas market through its model of partnering with popular apps, he said. Operated by Advergame Technologies, Gamezop was founded by Yashash and Gaurav Agarwal in 2015. It has 34 million monthly active users.

The company licenses HTML5 games from top developers and embeds them in over 1,600 popular apps – including Myntra, Grofers, ShareChat, MX Player, Glance (InMobi), and PhonePe – enabling users of these apps to play games casually or competitively for cash. The partner apps see an average 40 per cent boost in engagement time through games, in addition to getting a 50 per cent share in revenue made by Gamezop, Yashash said.

"Growth of mobile esports is truly democratising the access to competitive gaming and the ability to win real rewards. We decided to take it one notch further by going HTML5 and eliminating the need to force app sideloads – saves us a lot of money and our users a lot of friction," Gamezop co-founder Gaurav Agarwal said. He added that over the past few years, Gamezop has scaled to 1,600 apps that have integrated their games and by 2021, the target is be on 5,000 apps with at least one of its platforms.

Gaurav said at current levels, the company's revenue numbers are expected to grow 5-6X in the next 12 months but declined to provide details. "We are also exploring other formats of real money gaming as well as free-to-play gaming. With the present user base of 34 million monthly active users, we have the numbers to test any new gaming format and analyzing results quickly," he said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden sought 'hidden info' on Trump's incoming NSA: Ex-spy chief

US former spy chief has claimed that three weeks before the January 2017 presidential inauguration, Joe Biden in his capacity as the vice president had asked intelligence officials to uncover the hidden information on the incoming national ...

Patnaik speaks to PM over phone, seeks postponement of NEET, JEE exams

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone and requested him to postpone NEET and JEE exams, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the flood situation in the state, a senior official...

Hurricane Laura makes landfall in Louisiana, one of most powerful storms to hit state

Hurricane Laura made landfall early Thursday in southwestern Louisiana as one of the most powerful storms to hit the state, with forecasters warning it could push a massive wall of water 40 miles inland from the sea. Laura made landfall pac...

WPP declares interim dividend and beats dire forecasts

The worlds biggest advertising company WPP said it had resumed its dividend as a sign of confidence after cost cuts and a switch to faster ad production helped it to beat dire forecasts for second-quarter trading.The British company declare...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020