Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 1,274 cr highway project in Karnataka from NHAI
"Dilip Buildcon Limited has received letter of acceptance (LOA) for a new HAM project viz 4-laning from km 42 to km 80 of Dodaballapur Bypass to Hoskote section of NH-648 (Old NH-207) on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the state of Karnataka (Package-II)," the company said in a regulatory filing. The project is scheduled to be completed in 24 months, it said.
The operation period of the project is 15 years from the commercial operation date, it added..
