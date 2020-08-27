Left Menu
Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 1,274 cr highway project in Karnataka from NHAI

The project to widen a section of NH 648 falls under the Bharatmala Pariyojana. "Dilip Buildcon Limited has received letter of acceptance (LOA) for a new HAM project viz 4-laning from km 42 to km 80 of Dodaballapur Bypass to Hoskote section of NH-648 (Old NH-207) on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the state of Karnataka (Package-II)," the company said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 13:46 IST
Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 1,274 cr highway project in Karnataka from NHAI

Dilip Buildcon on Thursday said it has won a Rs 1,274 crore project in Karnataka from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The project to widen a section of NH 648 falls under the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

"Dilip Buildcon Limited has received letter of acceptance (LOA) for a new HAM project viz 4-laning from km 42 to km 80 of Dodaballapur Bypass to Hoskote section of NH-648 (Old NH-207) on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the state of Karnataka (Package-II)," the company said in a regulatory filing. The project is scheduled to be completed in 24 months, it said.

The operation period of the project is 15 years from the commercial operation date, it added..

