Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flipkart inks pact with Assam govt to promote handloom, handicraft sectors

The partnership between the Assam Industries and Commerce Department and the e-commerce firm will enable the state's local artisans, weavers and craftsmen to showcase their hallmark products to millions of customers across the country. "The Assam government and Flipkart both will focus on creating avenues to increase business and trade inclusion opportunities for these underserved segments of the society, thereby adding further thrust to the government's initiative to build a self-reliant Bharat," the company said in a statement.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 27-08-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 14:49 IST
Flipkart inks pact with Assam govt to promote handloom, handicraft sectors

E-commerce giant Flipkart has signed an agreement with the Assam government to promote the state's local artefacts and handloom products on its digital marketplace, an official said. The partnership between the Assam Industries and Commerce Department and the e-commerce firm will enable the state's local artisans, weavers and craftsmen to showcase their hallmark products to millions of customers across the country.

"The Assam government and Flipkart both will focus on creating avenues to increase business and trade inclusion opportunities for these underserved segments of the society, thereby adding further thrust to the government's initiative to build a self-reliant Bharat," the company said in a statement. The homegrown e-commerce firm has been expanding the reach of its Flipkart Samarth programme to provide market access to the artisan and weaver community across India, leveraging technology and innovation, Flipkart Group's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Rajneesh Kumar said.

"Through this partnership, local artisans, weavers and handicraft makers will enjoy dedicated benefits under the Flipkart Samarth programme that will further boost their growth and prosperity," he said. Industry and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said Assam is known for its rich, diverse and traditional heritage.

"We are happy that the agreement with Flipkart will enable our local artisans and weavers to showcase their products to a wider population," he said. Flipkart Samarth programme has been playing a significant role in building capabilities within the rural and the underserved society of the country, the company said.

"The programme is today supporting the livelihood of more than 6,00,000 artisans, weavers, and micro-enterprises across India," it added..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Will resume services when Centre gives go-ahead: Kolkata Metro

The Metro Railway here said on Thursday that it will restart services on receiving the go- ahead from the Union Home Ministry and the Railway Ministry. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that the Metro Railway authorities can ...

UP: Retired cop kills self after shooting at son twice over domestic issues

A retired police sub-inspector allegedly shot himself dead after opening fire at his son at their home in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida over domestic disputes, officials said on Thursday. The son, around 35, is undergoing treatment at a hosp...

Pasteur, Jenner inspired me: Pune vaccine trial volunteer By Sandip Kolhatkar

A 48-year-old doctor who was administered the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate, says he was inspired by immunology greats Louis Pasteur and Edward Jenner to volunteer for the second phase trial in Pune. The man, who was administered the va...

Siddaramaiah questions Centre for being adamant over holding

Registering his objection to holding the NEET and JEE examinations, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday sought to know should the students pledge their lives to take the exams. Siddaramaiah joined the bandwagon of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020