Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equity indices close in the green, Nifty realty gains 6.4 pc

Equity benchmark indices shaved off early gains but closed in the positive terrain on Thursday ahead of the expiry of August series derivative contracts.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-08-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 16:13 IST
Equity indices close in the green, Nifty realty gains 6.4 pc
Realty stocks surged on Thursday after Maharashtra government's move to cut stamp duty. [File photo]. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices shaved off early gains but closed in the positive terrain on Thursday ahead of the expiry of August series derivative contracts. The BSE S&P Sensex closed 40 points or 0.1 per cent higher at 39,113 while the Nifty 50 gained by 10 points or 0.08 per cent at 11,559.

Except for Nifty FMCG and IT, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty realty gaining by 6.4 per cent and auto by 1 per cent. Most real estate stocks surged after the Maharashtra government's move to cut stamp duty. DLF Ltd advanced by 9.9 per cent while Sunteck Realty jumped by 7.2 per cent, Godrej Realty by 7 per cent and Oberoi Realty by 6.9 per cent.

IndusInd Bank gained by 6.5 per cent to Rs 604.70 per share while Axis bank ticked up by 2.1 per cent. Auto majors too witnessed smart gains with Mahindra & Mahindra moving up by 4.2 per cent, Tata Motors by 4.1 per cent and Maruti Suzuki by 1.5 per cent. However, shares of Hindustan Aeronautics plunged by 14 per cent to Rs 1,010.95 per share after the company said that the government plans to sell its 15 per cent stake through a public offering of shares.

The others which lost were ONGC, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp and Adani Ports. Meanwhile, Asian shares were down despite Wall Street's record run overnight as US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell prepared to outline a more flexible approach to the policy later during the day (local time).

Japan's Nikkei eased by 0.35 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell by 0.83 per cent. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rs 1.5 lakh cr due to states for April-July in GST compensation, says Revenue Secretary.

Rs 1.5 lakh cr due to states for April-July in GST compensation, says Revenue Secretary....

COVID Impact: TTFI planning Natl Meet with only singles events unless "vaccine" out in market

The Table Tennis Federation of India TTFI wants to host the senior National Championship in November subject to government approval albeit with only singles event in the wake of rising cases of COVID-19. In its bid to organise an event in b...

Just 24 pc of Indian households have internet facility to access e-education: UNICEF

Just 24 per cent of Indian households have internet connections to access e-education, and there is a large rural-urban and gender divide that is likely to widen the learning gap across high, middle and low-income families, according to a n...

Jason Roy ruled out of T20I series against Pakistan due to left side strain

England opening batsman Jason Roy has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan after sustaining a left side strain. The Surrey top-order batsman picked up the injury this week in the teams preparation at Emirates Old Traf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020