Tata Motors' BSVI commercial vehicles equipped with tech, performance upgrades: Company

"By holistically reimagining, we have created new paradigms of functionality, productivity, comfort, performance and connectivity in our vehicles." Wagh also said, "We now have a truly global, Indian product range that redefines the future of Indian transportation.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-08-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 16:28 IST
Tata Motors' BSVI commercial vehicles equipped with tech, performance upgrades: Company

Tata Motors on Thursday said its entire BSVI-compliant range of commercial vehicles is equipped with technological and performance upgrades that generate higher revenue and profits for transporters through higher fluid efficiency. Developed with an aim to "redefine" transportation, the product portfolio covers the entire range of the commercial vehicles, from sub-1 tonne to 55 tonne gross vehicle or combination weight, Tata Motors said in a release.

With customised transport solutions to address industry-specific applications, Tata Motors offers the widest array of vehicles in the country for customers to select as per their specific requirement, it said. "Post BSVI migration, the Indian automobile industry is adhering to comparable global norms of emission," said Girish Wagh, president (commercial vehicle business unit), Tata Motors.

He added that the industry used the migration to transcend beyond mere emission compliance. "By holistically reimagining, we have created new paradigms of functionality, productivity, comfort, performance and connectivity in our vehicles." Wagh also said, "We now have a truly global, Indian product range that redefines the future of Indian transportation. For customers, it brings forth the core benefit of lower total cost of ownership and improved earning potential and, in turn, enhanced returns on their investment." Some of the key features in the BSVI-compliant range include higher power output, superior gear shifts, multiple driving modes, improved ergonomics and crash-tested cabins for the safety for the driver, said the company..

