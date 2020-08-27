Left Menu
Development News Edition

Realty stocks in demand; close with up to 10 pc gains

Realty stocks on Thursday were in huge demand, closing the day with up to 10 per cent gains, following the Maharashtra government's decision to reduce the stamp duty to two per cent till December. He further said that whenever there has been a reduction in the stamp duty in the past, it has only led to an increase in revenue in the government treasury.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 17:34 IST
Realty stocks in demand; close with up to 10 pc gains

Realty stocks on Thursday were in huge demand, closing the day with up to 10 per cent gains, following the Maharashtra government's decision to reduce the stamp duty to two per cent till December. Shares of DLF closed 9.93 per cent higher, Prestige Estates Projects 8.07 per cent, Sunteck Realty 7.21 per cent, Godrej Properties 7.06 per cent, Oberoi Realty 6.94 per cent, Sobha Limited 6.57 per cent, Mahindra Lifespace Developers jumped 4.10 per cent and Indiabulls Real Estate 0.64 per cent on the BSE.

The BSE realty index was 6.63 per cent higher at close of trade.   "The standout performer was the realty sector that ended 6.6 per cent higher as Maharashtra government slashed stamp duty till December 2020," Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd. The ailing real estate has welcomed the Maharashtra government's decision to reduce the stamp duty to two per cent till December.

The state government on Wednesday decided to slash stamp duty on sale deed documents by three per cent from September 1 to December 31, 2020, and by two per cent from January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021. Stamp duty is the transactional tax collected by the government on property purchases. Stamp duty collection is one of the largest contributors to a state's revenues.

"CREDAI has been pursuing state governments for reduction in stamp duty since the beginning of lockdown. The move will benefit the customer and foster demand creation along with giving a stimulus to the allied industries coupled with employment generation," CREDAI National Chairman Jaxay Shah said. He further said that whenever there has been a reduction in the stamp duty in the past, it has only led to an increase in revenue in the government treasury.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Messi's departure jeopardizes Barcelona's restructuring plan

Lionel Messis surprise decision to leave Barcelona has dealt a blow to the clubs restructuring project even before it began. Shortly after the humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Barcelona said it wanted to make p...

UP: 76 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,463 new cases, minister among victims

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday reported 76 COVID-19-related fatalities, taking the death toll due to the disease to 3,217, while 5,463 new cases pushed the infection tally to 2,08,419. Senior minister Siddharth Nath Singh too tested positive for...

Russian prosecutors say no indication of crime against Navalny, no criminal probe needed

The Russian Prosecutor Generals office said on Thursday there was no indication a crime had been committed against Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is in a medically-induced coma in a Berlin hospital after what allies say was a poisoning....

Sony opens invite-only online registration for PlayStation 5 preorders

Sony has decided to open invite-only online registration for customers in order to let them pre-order the upcoming PlayStation 5 console directly from the company. There will only a limited quantity of PS5 consoles available for pre-order t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020