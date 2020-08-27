Left Menu
Shoolini University and Chandigarh Angels Network sign MoU to back startups



PTI | Sofia | Updated: 27-08-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 17:43 IST
SOLAN, India, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoolini University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Chandigarh Angles Network (CAN) to make Shoolini and associated environment conducive and more encouraging for startups. The agreement was signed by Founder and President of Shoolini University Mr. Vishal Anand and Kunal Nandwani, entrepreneur and co-founder Chandigarh Angels Network. Talking about the agreement, Mr. Vishal Anand said, "The agreement would facilitate and encourage entrepreneurship in Himachal Pradesh which lacks the ecosystem for startups. The right guidance can help the youth of our country create successful and breakthrough enterprises. Endeavours like will enable the startup system of the state. We look forward to this association with Chandigarh Angels Network." Mr. Kunal Nandwani, said, "Shoolini University's young energetic students chasing their entrepreneurial dreams can facilitate CAN's search for investable startups. And CAN shall help Shoolini expand their startup and entrepreneurial ecosystem from the organisation's angel members mentorships, regular events, and eventually funding." A book titled Sociopreneur by Mr. Nandwani was also launched on the occasion by Vice Chancellor Prof P K Khosla.

Chandigarh Angels Network is a community of successful entrepreneurs, turned angel investors in India, committed to supporting promising startups and help them scale heights with their expertise. It mainly focuses on helping startups at seed and growth stage and while doing so help many startups validate their business model. With the wave of startup ecosystem picking up rapidly across the globe, being an angel network in India, we are doing our bit with mentoring and handholding to the Startups wherever and whenever required, Mr. Nandwani added About Shoolini University: Set up in 2009, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences is a research-driven private university with full-recognition from the UGC. A leading university of India, it is recognised for its focus on innovation, quality placements, and world-class faculty. Nestled in the lower Himalayas, the university has received accreditation from NAAC and it is ranked by the NIRF. For further information, please visit: https:hooliniuniversity.com/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1087576/Shoolini_10_year_logo_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

