Left Menu
Development News Edition

HCL extends support to Madras Crocodile Bank, Arignar Anna Zoo

HCL said it was also extending similar support to the zoo in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, the statement added. PTI VIJ BN WELCOME WELCOME.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-08-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 19:09 IST
HCL extends support to Madras Crocodile Bank, Arignar Anna Zoo

Chennai, Aug 27 (PTI): IT firm HCL Technologies has extended its support to the cash strapped Chennai Zoo and Madras Crocodile Bank Trust to tide through the COVID-19 pandemic. With lack of tourists due to the pandemic affecting its revenue streams, HCL in a statement said it was extending its financial support to help feed the animals at the two facilities besides providing salaries to the caretakers involved in sanitisation and maintenance for a period of six months.

The Madras Crocodile Bank is home for over 2,000 adult and 100 juvenile crocodiles while the zoo at neighbouring Vandalur has 2,700 animals of nearly 170 species including mammals, birds and reptiles. Madras Crocodile Bank Director, Allwin Jesudasan said, "we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to HCL for stepping into support of the Crocodile Bank in these challenging times." Arignar Anna Zoological Park Director Debasis Jana praised HCL's efforts while underlining the need for greater support for captive animals and birds in the current scenario.

Animal welfare was one of the key aspects of the COVID-19 relief work taken up by HCL across the country. HCL said it was also extending similar support to the zoo in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, the statement added.

PTI VIJ BN WELCOME WELCOME.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'I looked him in the eyes': Pakistan family watches mosque shooter face justice in New Zealand

Around 3 a.m. each morning this week, Khurshid Alam woke up in his Pakistan home to watch survivors give testimony against the man who shot dead 51 worshippers in New Zealand mosques, including his brother, Naeem, and nephew, Talha.Divided ...

India slams Pak for evading responsibility for Pulwama terror attack

India on Thursday slammed Pakistan for evading responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack and pointed out that Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, a key accused in the case, continues to find shelter in that country. External Affairs Min...

Americans 'won't be safe' if Biden wins US presidential election: Pence

US Vice President Mike Pence has warned Americans that violence will spread in their cities if Democrat Joe Biden, a Trojan horse for the radical left, wins the presidential election against Donald Trump in November. Pence, 61, formally acc...

Indian govt asks states to borrow $32 bln to meet tax shortfall

Indias federal government on Thursday asked state administrations to raise 32 billion in loans, as part of a proposal to cover a shortfall in fiscal receipts that could see a surcharge on the countrys luxury goods tax extended beyond 2022. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020