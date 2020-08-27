HCL extends support to Madras Crocodile Bank, Arignar Anna Zoo

Chennai, Aug 27 (PTI): IT firm HCL Technologies has extended its support to the cash strapped Chennai Zoo and Madras Crocodile Bank Trust to tide through the COVID-19 pandemic. With lack of tourists due to the pandemic affecting its revenue streams, HCL in a statement said it was extending its financial support to help feed the animals at the two facilities besides providing salaries to the caretakers involved in sanitisation and maintenance for a period of six months.

The Madras Crocodile Bank is home for over 2,000 adult and 100 juvenile crocodiles while the zoo at neighbouring Vandalur has 2,700 animals of nearly 170 species including mammals, birds and reptiles. Madras Crocodile Bank Director, Allwin Jesudasan said, "we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to HCL for stepping into support of the Crocodile Bank in these challenging times." Arignar Anna Zoological Park Director Debasis Jana praised HCL's efforts while underlining the need for greater support for captive animals and birds in the current scenario.

Animal welfare was one of the key aspects of the COVID-19 relief work taken up by HCL across the country. HCL said it was also extending similar support to the zoo in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, the statement added.

