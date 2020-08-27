Left Menu
Fund of Funds: NSIC to soon approach Sebi for registration of alternative fund entity

Anand Sherkhane, additional development commissioner in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), said the process of bringing on board venture capital companies would begin once the entity is registered by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). In May, the government announced it will set up a 'Fund of Funds' with an initial corpus of Rs 10,000 crore that will provide equity funding support for MSMEs. The Fund of Funds shall be operated through a 'Mother' and a few 'Daughter' funds.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 19:44 IST
State-owned National Small Industries Corporation will approach markets regulator Sebi shortly for registering an alternative fund entity, paving the way for setting up of the 'Fund of Funds', a top official said on Thursday. Anand Sherkhane, additional development commissioner in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), said the process of bringing on board venture capital companies would begin once the entity is registered by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

In May, the government announced it will set up a 'Fund of Funds' with an initial corpus of Rs 10,000 crore that will provide equity funding support for MSMEs. The Fund of Funds shall be operated through a 'Mother' and a few 'Daughter' funds. It is expected that with leverage of 1:4 at the level of daughter funds, the Fund of Funds will be able to mobilise equity of about Rs 50,000 crore, the government had said.

"It would be ultimately housed in the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) and they would be doing the due diligence and setting up the company as early as possible," Sherkhane said. Shekhane added that he is told the special purpose vehicle has almost been formed, in a couple of days, they would approach Sebi for registering the alternative fund institution. He was addressing a webinar organised by PHDCCI.

The Fund of Funds will establish a framework to help MSMEs in capacity augmentation. This will also provide an opportunity to get listed in stock exchanges. PTI RSN HRS.

